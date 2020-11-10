After a season unlike any other, a postseason unlike any before it will begin this week as Oklahoma’s high school football playoffs get started on Thursday, although teams from the Lawton area won’t hit the gridiron until Friday night.
Because of COVID-19, the OSSAA ruled that all teams were eligible for the postseason, but had the option to opt out. Of the 19 teams in the Constitution’s coverage area, four of them — Altus, Cyril, Carnegie and Walters — chose to opt out.
Meanwhile, six more of the local teams secured byes for the “play-in” round. MacArthur, Anadarko, Marlow, Frederick, Tipton and Empire will not start their playoff journey until next week.
That leaves nine local teams playing this weekend, including two of them facing off in Class 5A as Eisenhower visits Duncan. The Eagles finished the campaign 2-5 and 6th in the District 5A-2 standings. Meanwhile, Duncan — who came oh-so-close to knocking off district champion El Reno earlier in the season — finished 3rd in District 1 based on average margin of victory. That game will kick off at 7 p.m.
Elsewhere, Lawton High (4-4) heads to Tulsa to take on Booker T. Washington, a program LHS last faced in the 2017 Class 6A-II semifinals, a 50-12 romp by the eventual state champion Hornets. This year’s BTW squad is 6-3, coming off of a 70-21 loss to No. 1 Bixby and has close losses to Choctaw and Bishop McGuinness.
Cache will host Tecumseh in a rematch of last year’s first-round playoff game that the Bulldogs won, snapping the program’s 36-year streak without a playoff win. Cache (4-5) lost four of its last five games, though all but one of the Bulldogs’ losses came by a touchdown or less.
Elgin is in the playoffs despite a winless regular season and heads to face Blanchard, who won its district by beating previously unbeaten Tuttle 7-0 last week.
Also around the area, Apache and Snyder will host playoff games on Friday, the Warriors hosting Fairview while the Cyclones draw Strother. Comanche visits Bethel, a program with zero playoff wins in its history. If Comanche can top the Wildcats, a rematch with rival Marlow awaits. Meanwhile, Central High heads to Southwest Covenant, a state runner-up two years ago.
Also of note, the OSSAA is allowing free admission to first-round games to veterans and one guest. The veteran must provide a driver’s license with the indication he or she served. Some restrictions may apply to how many fans are allowed at particular stadiums due to COVID-19 protocol.
Read the Constitution this week for more in-depth analysis on the local first-round games. Check Page 2B today for the full list of pairings and check the OSSAA website for the complete brackets.