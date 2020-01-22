Tuesday’s twin bill at the Eagles Nest was supposed to feature a battle of two teams staking their claims among the state’s elite and a battle between two teams who might be a year or two away from making statewide noise.
Whatever they were supposed to be, Tuesday’s games between Eisenhower and Choctaw both ended up as double-digit losses for the home team. The Ike girls got off to a slow start and never fully recovered in a 51-36 loss. Meanwhile, the Eisenhower boys couldn’t overcome 28 turnovers in an 85-49 loss.
Ike girls can’t dig out of early hole
The No. 6 Ike girls fell behind unbeaten Choctaw 15-2 in the first quarter. Despite essentially matching the Yellowjackets point-for-point the rest of the way, Daniel Wall’s Eagles could not overcome the early deficit. For the second time this season, Ike failed to make a 3-point basket.
Naomi Smith led the Eagles in scoring, while also providing tenacious defense and rebounding. Mikaela Hall had nine points.
Turnovers doom Ike boys
Wade Wallace still hasn’t won a game at Ike’s home gym. And he knows that elusive milestone won’t arrive any sooner if his team can’t take care of the ball better.
“Struggled turning the ball over,” Wallace said. “The kids, they’re not being strong with the ball. Same way we’ve lost every game we’ve played. (Choctaw) is a good team, give them credit.”
D.J. Robinson was the Eagles’ standout, both scoring the ball and securing rebounds. Robinson, who had been ineligible the first part of the season, has given Ike solid play since his return.
“He’s been giving us good minutes off the bench, gives us a rebounding presence,” Wallace said. “Tonight, guys were able to find him and he finished what he could finish.”