High school athletes don’t have a great deal of patience and the reason is simple; they only have three or four years to prove they have the ability to be competitive and be a part of a winning program.
Tonight, Eisenhower once again tangles with arch rival Lawton High School at 7 p.m. at Cameron Stadium and as has been the case over the past decade, the 2-0 Wolverines come in as the favorite. And if LHS does win, with it would come another city championship.
Anyone who follows city high school football knows that 1-1 Eisenhower is a better team this season and if you doubt that statement, just ask MacArthur to rate this bunch of Eagles.
Ike had a great first half and owned a 14-point lead over the Highlanders before the east-Lawton team got its act together in the second half, rattling off 34 unanswered points while rolling to a 55-34 victory two weeks ago.
Mac’s coaches had warned the Highlanders that this Ike team has more talent than the Eagles have suited up in recent years and now LHS skipper Ryan Breeze is telling his team the same thing.
“Ike has some talented kids out there; kids who can make plays,” Breeze said. “Their offense was able to get behind the Mac defensive backs on several occasions, so we have to be aware of those threats and not overlook Ike because they can hurt you in a hurry.
“Coach (Eric) Gibson knows football and he’s getting that program to the point where they are going to make some noise in their district. We’ve shown the video to our guys and they know that this Ike team is going to be tough to stop and we have to be ready Friday or else it could be a long night.
“We don’t want to let them get out in front like they did against Mac. We want to get on the board early and not let them get their hopes up. You let them hang around and it’s going to be a long night.”
Gibson says this is another typical Lawton High team.
“They are really athletic and they are fast on both sides of the ball,” the Ike skipper said. “One thing is obvious to see in a hurry and that’s the impact that Coach Koons (defensive coordinator Tanner) has had on their defense. He’s a talented young coach who knows football. He played for his dad (Phil) in high school and he played at UCO (Central Oklahoma). He’s done a good job with their schemes and they are creating turnovers and winning the field position battle which is a big deal.”
The game will feature two outstanding running backs with Christian Houston for the Wolverines and TreVaughn Walton for the Eagles. Houston has the edge of playing behind a more veteran offensive line but Ike’s line has made a great deal of improvement with the arrival of coach Brandon Niccum who left a job with Rocky Mountains College to take the OL job at Ike.
Tonight’s game marks the last non-district game for both city teams. Next week Ike will host McGuinness while Lawton High hits the road to face Midwest City.