A week after playing in the state semifinals for the first time ever, Eisenhower softball had three players recognized with all-district accolades over the weekend.
Jamiya Morgan was named District 5A-1 Offensive Player of the Year and Jennaye "JJ" Williams was named Pitcher of the Year for the district. Meanwhile, Madison Dutil was named all-district third baseman.
Morgan hit .552 for the season with 8 home runs and 52 stolen bases out of the leadoff spot for the Lady Eagles. Williams, just a sophomore, was the team's pitching ace throughout the season. Dutil proved to be reliable both at bat and defensively all season.