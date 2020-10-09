With a win today, Eisenhower can do what no Ike softball team has done before: advance to the state tournament.
Eisenhower won its two games Thursday at its regional tournament, topping Duncan 11-0 and Guthrie 12-4. A win over Guthrie today would propel Ike to the Class 5A state tournament next week. Game time is set for noon at the Grandview softball complex. If Guthrie should win, the two teams play a winner-take-all game right after.
After Guthrie beat Duncan in the first game of the regional, the Demons faced Ike. The Eagles started the game with a bang as Jamaiya Morgan hit a leadoff home run. Eisenhower held just a 2-0 lead through 3 ½ innings. But senior Mikaela Hall led off the 4th inning and was looking for any sort of positive play.
“I was just trying to clear my mind and at least make contact with the ball,” Hall said.
The senior did more than make contact; she belted a solo home run, sending the sizable Ike crowd into a frenzy.
From there, the offensive floodgates opened as Aamiyah Robertson and Hailey Isom had base hits and another batter advanced on an error. Morgan stepped up with the bases loaded. Like Hall, Morgan’s mindset was not necessarily to swing for the fences, especially with three runners on. But as soon as the ball left her bat and headed toward left field, the senior knew it was gone.
“I don’t really feel any pressure when I’m in the batter’s box,” Morgan said. “I just stay loose and do what I know how to do.”
Pitcher JJ Williams shut down Duncan, striking out 9. Against Guthrie, the sophomore made her impact felt at the plate, blasting a 3-run bomb against the Blue Jays, while Hall hit another dinger.
Eisenhower (19-8) has already had a season to remember, but the journey to get to this point has been just as special, especially for the seniors. As freshmen, they saw the varsity win just three games all season. Now, if they can win that many in a two-day span, they will not just make history, they can make a statement.
“A lot of people take Eisenhower softball as a joke,” Morgan said. “It would mean a lot to me and to us. It’s my senior year and I want to go out with a bang.”