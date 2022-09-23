Carl Albert’s high powered offense proved to be too much for Eisenhower to handle as the Eagles opened up district play with a 41-0 loss.
The game had a slow start with both defenses coming out sharp early. The Eagles were able to hold Carl Albert to a 28-yard field goal on their first drive making it a 3-0 game early for the Titans.
Both teams defensive units put up big stops keeping each other from scoring for the rest of the first quarter. The Eagles defense shined late in the first with back to back fumbles recoveries, the offense for Ike however was not able to capitalize on either turnover leading to a seven-yard touchdown run from Titans running back Chancy Lester Jr. to put them up 10-0.
The Eagles offense took another blow shortly after this as starting quarterback Ziaire Walton would leave the game early in the second with an ankle injury. Ike’s offensive struggles only worsened from there with a Carl Albert interception that opened the door for Tashawn James to go 62 yards for a touchdown off of a screen pass for the Titans. One more Carl Albert field goal makes it a 20-0 game at halftime.
The second half brought on much of the same as James took the opening kickoff back 90 yards for his second touchdown of the night. Eagles continued to struggle to move the ball on offense while also piling up injuries to multiple starters on both sides of the ball.
Halfway through the third quarter Titans running back Xavier Robinson busted open the middle of the Ike defense for 34 yards and a third rushing touchdown. Interception number two came for the Titans late in the third putting them in the red zone as time ran out the quarter.
The Titans quickly scored in the opening seconds of the fourth with a eight yard touchdown run from Ryan Ray, the Eagles continued to try and muster up something on offense but could not seem to keep the Carl Albert defense at bay.
The Eagles will need to try and recover from this loss before traveling to Oklahoma City next week to continue district play against undefeated Bishop McGuinness