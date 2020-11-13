For one year at least, the high school football teams in Oklahoma finally get to experience what their basketball counterparts have for years: everyone makes the playoffs, everyone gets a chance.
For a team like Eisenhower, it serves as a golden opportunity, the present they didn’t know they were getting six weeks ago. It’s a chance to change the perception of your entire season — perhaps even your program — with a single victory.
After finishing 2-5 with their two wins coming against winless teams who opted not to participate in the playoffs, the Eagles felt as though they hadn’t truly capitalized on their potential. They had led MacArthur by 13, held Lawton High to just 6 first-half points, had trailed then-No. 4 Bishop McGuinness by 3 in the second half and led Woodward with less than a minute left. All of those games ended up being losses. Despite starting the season looking like a new, improved program, Ike continued to struggle in some of the fundamentals. And at the end of the day, the Eagles had the same win total they’d had each of the past two seasons.
“The biggest thing for us is at the end of the day, at a certain point, you get tired of talking about moral victories,” Eisenhower head coach Eric Gibson said. “It’s not going to matter until we win a game that matters.”
Tonight, Ike plays a game that certainly matters. Courtesy of the OSSAA, Eisenhower is in the playoffs, facing Duncan at Halliburton Stadium tonight. The Eagles have been given a golden opportunity and plan to capitalize on it.
“We got a gift and I hope to make the most of it. This is the Super Bowl for us,” Gibson said. “This is what you hope for, everybody wants to be in the playoffs.”
A win would be Ike’s first playoff win in a decade. To earn that victory, Eisenhower must beat a Duncan team that won 4 of its last 5 games (the lone loss being a one-point overtime defeat against El Reno). Ike will try to slow down an offense that features versatile quarterback Tate Wilkins and speedster Desmond Pettit, whom Gibson said can take over a game when given the chance.
“That kid’s a baller,” Gibson said. “Their quarterback is a player, I think their center is a really good football player.”
The Eagles will look to dictate the tempo with running back TreVaughn Walton, something they had reasonable success with against No. 1 Carl Albert. By running the ball with success and making key defensive stops, Eisenhower was able to shorten the game and keep the Titan offense off the field. Ike has shown glimpses of a reliable passing game at times, but passing lanes are sometimes hard to find against the Demons.
“Defensively, they’re a salty ball club,” Gibson said. “Offensively, I think we’re seeing a mirror image of ourselves. They like to run the ball out of the spread, they’re a run-heavy team.
“I think it’s going to come down to a defensive performance, that’s what I think.”