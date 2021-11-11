There are so many variables during a football season that can affect the outcome of any team when it comes to making the playoffs and most often that is tough competition, injuries, or in recent years the COVID outbreaks.
For Eisenhower High School’s football team there came another factor that affected its bid for a playoff berth and that was a wicked cold front that came just before the Eagles played a critical District 5A-2 game against Piedmont.
When the game started winds were steady out of the northwest at 35 miles an hour and there were gusts to 50 during the game. This writer witnessed it firsthand from my station along the Ike sideline. The wind was so intense you could see passes curving even on the shorter routes.
And, since the Eagles had the better passing game, it affected their offense more than the ground-oriented Wildcats who kept the ball on the ground most of the night. In the end that was the difference in a 21-12 loss that severely dashed Ike’s hopes of making its first playoff trip in many years.
Ike had two drives early in the game where the Eagles moved the ball well on the ground with hard-running TreVaughn Walton, however, penalties on both drives forced field goal opportunities instead of touchdowns and while Aldo Hernandez did make both field goal attempts, that 6-0 lead was not very comfortable and in the end that became a huge factor.
“We should have been up 14-0 after those two drives in the first quarter but we killed ourselves with penalties,” Ike head coach Eric Gibson said. “At the end of the day you have to make plays and we hurt ourselves with some big penalties. We had that false start down there at the 1 and had to kick a field goal and then we had that 2nd-and-25 and couldn’t get the ball in the end zone. You have to find a way to get touchdowns when you are down there that close.”
Last week the Eagles played district leader Carl Albert as tough as anyone but came away losers by a 21-14 score and when Piedmont beat Woodward it gave the fourth-place spot to the Wildcats. So, instead of an interesting Ike-MacArthur rematch, the Highlanders get a chance to face Piedmont Friday at Cameron Stadium in the first round of the playoffs.
It would have been fitting if the Eagles had reached the playoffs because Gibson, his assistants and the players have turned the program around over the past three years and developed a talented group of young players who competed against every team it played this season.
Eisenhower’s offense was unstoppable in the early going, scoring 28 points in a 42-28 loss to Mac and then scoring more than 40 points in six straight games, the only loss being a 56-41 defeat against McGuinness in a game that had Ike driving for a tying touchdown late in the game before a turnover proved costly.
But in the final three games the Ike offense ran into three really good defenses, but in each of those three losses the Eagles had their chances to get into the end zone but some turnovers and penalties came back to haunt them.
Gibson, who spent most of his time coaching at the college level, brought in a mix of veteran coaches and younger staff members and they worked hard to get the Eagles to a very competitive level. My visits with the Ike coach over two of the past three season were always frank and open where he never made excuses or got down on his players.
He worked them hard in the weight room and that showed on the field. There is little doubt he knows the game well and has made an impact in city football. Hopefully he will be able to keep building the Ike program into the future.
It won’t be easy, however, as the Eagles will graduate seven seniors on offense and nine on defense but there are some solid young performers coming up from the sophomore and junior classes and there are some good 8th-graders coming up from Ike Middle School.
Ike has one of the best young two-way performers in Lawton in Kingston Tito, 6-3, 250, and this young man has a bright future if he keeps progressing like he did from the start of the season until the end.
As will often be the case, Ike has plenty of players with good speed and many of those athletes are already practicing for track and that has long been a benefit for the Eagles. And veteran Ike assistant coach Norman Williams will once again be leading the Ike wrestling program and several football prospects will be competing in that sport.
While starting quarterback Will Trachte will graduate, younger brother Charlie returns as one of the prospects at that position and Walton’s younger brother Ziaire returns at wide receiver.
We’ve watched Coach Gibson working with his players in the weight room and that will be an especially important part of the off-season program with so many key linemen graduating.
Don’t expect Ike to be among the top ranked teams when the pre-season magazines are published but the Eagles may very well come up with another competitive unit by the time next September comes around.