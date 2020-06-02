DENTON, Texas — North Texas wide receiver and Eisenhower product Rico Bussey Jr. announced on Saturday he will be transferring to Hawaii for his final year of eligibility. After totaling more than 1,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns for the Mean Green in 2018, Bussey suffered a serious injury in September last year. That ended his season, but because of the NCAA's redshirt rule, he will be granted one more year of eligibility.
Bussey was a 2-star recruit coming out of Eisenhower but was not heavily recruited. After seeing limited action in his freshman campaign, Bussey caught a touchdown in the team's bowl game. As a sophomore, he had 47 catches for 677 yards and seven touchdowns before breaking out as a junior.
Bussey will play for new head coach Todd Graham. Graham, who hasn't coached since his stint at Arizona State ended in 2017, has Oklahoma ties. Prior to being defensive coordinator (2003-05) and later head coach at Tulsa (2007-2010), Graham coached a season at Carl Albert High School in 1994, after three seasons as defensive coordinator at East Central in Ada.