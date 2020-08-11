In high school, Delecia Brown was a member of Eisenhower basketball teams that made back-to-back state tournament appearances. She was good enough to play junior college ball just an hour away in Altus.
But with some good timing and good luck, Brown is returning to Lawton, signing a letter of intent with the Cameron women’s basketball team on Friday.
While she didn’t draw as much attention from schools like Cameron coming out of high school in 2018, Brown’s name was still one local coaches knew. Her versatility, coachability and tenacious defense helped earn her a scholarship to Western Oklahoma State College in Altus. As a sophomore for the Pioneers this year, Brown was second on the team in scoring average at 13.4 points per game. Again, she had colleges looking at her.
In May, Brown signed with Langston University. However, on July 3, the university announced it would be suspending its athletic programs during the fall semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That left Brown in no-man’s land.
“Honestly, I wondered, ‘Dang, how long before I can just play basketball again?’. Because it felt like it was going to be another year or so,” Brown said.
About a week later, her high school coach, Daniel Wall, told her he had gotten some news from an old Eisenhower connection. Jeff Mahoney, the head girls basketball coach at Ike in 2015 was now an assistant coach for the Cameron women’s team. Right before the pandemic truly hit, Wall had contacted Mahoney, vouching for a player who called the current Ike coach her “basketball dad”. But the timing and roster situation weren’t quite right. Fast forward to July, and the landscape had changed.
“We had a kid decide late not to come back, and that opened up a spot,” Mahoney said. “At that point, you want a kid who’s ready to step up and contribute. So I contacted Delecia. I think she’ll help us win basketball games, and that’s what you’re looking for.”
Mahoney met with Aggies head coach Emma Andrews, who said it was a “no-brainer” to offer a scholarship to a talented player from just down the road. While Andrews and the Aggies have had recent success with local products like Cache’s Jamie Bonnarens and Elgin’s Ava Battese, landing some of the top players from Lawton schools had often proved more difficult. While fellow Ike alums Kenedi Simien and Sydney Ellis were Aggies in the past few years, a Lawton product hadn’t averaged double-digit minutes since Lawton High’s Lacy Reinke in 2014. Andrews said recruiting locally, while easier on paper, presents its own set of challenges.
“It’s kind of easier and harder at the same time,” Andrews said. “A lot of local kids want to go out first before staying at home. I think that’s almost sweeter for (Brown) to have gone out to Western, had that college experience and now get to come back and play in front of family and friends.”
Brown said she’s excited to become an Aggie. However, she won’t get to put on a black and gold jersey until January, as the Lone Star Conference recently announced it would postpone select fall sports — including basketball — to the spring semester. While many are raring to go, Andrews thinks the change could be a blessing in disguise.
“I think for us, it’s an advantage, without a doubt,” Andrews said. “To be honest, the kids haven’t done much since March. It’s going to take everyone that much longer to get in shape, in a healthy way. It gives us extra time to build that chemistry.”