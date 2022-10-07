Stay consistent
This week the Eisenhower Eagles are coming off of another big loss to a district rival as they fell to Bishop McGuinness ,49-15.
And this week’s assignment is another challenge as the Eagles will be taking on Piedmont looking to bounce back and keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Eagles have struggled to put together a full four quarters of play throughout the season often times leading to costly mistakes that end up holding the team back in games.
Coach Javon Harris said the offensive inconsistencies have led to the defense being on the field a great deal and that has been leaving the defense fighting to stay fresh when the fourth quarter rolls around.
Coach Harris says this week a big focus for his team in practice will be how to move the ball efficiently on offense while also working the clock to the team’s advantage. Harris also wants to continue to work on the fundamentals of tackling and avoiding penalties as his defense gets ready for Piedmont’s Flexbone offense.
“You gotta put it all together” Harris said. “There are spots where we’re good, we shine here but not here and it’s been really inconsistent. We need to be consistent in what we are doing and have a winning mindset while also going and cleaning up things like penalties.”
Put in the work
A part of Harris’s coaching job that has not been on display on the filed this year is his responsibility to get his players involved in the classroom. Not only does Harris have a no-zeroes policy for his team, he also is aiming for the lofty goal of the players having an average GPA of 3.15. Harris believes that the education his players are getting is vital to how they develop on the field and at home.
Harris conducts grade checks for every player twice a week to make sure that they are staying on top of their assignments and putting their best foot forward in the classroom. He says that as long as they put in the effort he and the teachers will be there to help them catch up when it’s needed.
“The most amount of kids I’ve had on the ineligible list this season is three,” Harris said. “That’s very important for us. The no-zeros policy came in place because a lot of the times with these kids the reason they fail class is just because of not turning in work and missing assignments. We practice at 3:15 everyday to give all the kids the opportunity to get tutoring, and while some kids might be struggling in a class we wanna make sure it’s never because of them not putting in the effort.”
