Put the past behind you
That’s one thing the Eisenhower Eagles need to remember this week as Ike gets ready for its second district matchup in a big road game against undefeated Bishop McGuinness.
Things didn’t go as the Eagles were hoping last week against Carl Albert suffering a brutal 41-0 shutout. Ike played strong early but injuries and the overwhelming Titans quickly got in the way. Before last week Ike had been averaging about 20 points a game and had only lost one game by more than 14 points.
The Eagles offensive woes last week can be pinned on the first quarter exit of starting quarterback Ziaire Walton who left the game with an ankle injury that had been nagging him since the week before. Ike seemed to have lost any spark on offense without Walton in the game, who had been showing good progression in his game over the first four games.
Stay healthy and stay consistent
Walton coming back healthy in this game will be a huge key for Ike’s success as Bishop McGuinness is a tough opponent that can move the ball with ease on the ground or in the air and has the ability to work the clock to its advantage all night. The Eagles offense will need to come out fast to keep up with the Fighting Irish.
One thing Ike has struggled with is consistency, the Eagles have had problems putting together a full four quarters of a game. Ike needs to find a way to put a foot on the gas and keep it there, and find a way to come up on top in the clutch moments. Head Coach Javon Harris says that his focus in practice this week will be on those key moments in games that need to go his team’s way.
“Looking at last week we played great until about four minutes in the second quarter.” Harris said. “When there is those big tense situations it is where we make a lot of mistakes, so what we’re trying to do in practice is emulate some of those situations and put ourselves in a lose-lose situation where you still have to prevail.”
Put the special in special teams
Another big area of focus for Harris this week is the teams special teams units and the ability to make big plays in those moments of the game.
“Our biggest deal right now is the importance of special teams,” Harris said. “You look at the first five games, special teams whether it be punt or kickoff there is something that is not a hundred percent and it’s putting us in bad positions in the game.”
This week Harris’s keys to victory is in the run game on both sides of the ball. The defense will have a tough challenge up front against the strong Fighting Irish, and the offense will need to get Walton and running back Rashaud Hurt going early to keep the pace of the game where Ike needs it to be.
Playing disciplined is important,” Harris said. “We wanna really clean up the defense at some points we get going and start firing the gun a little bit and get into desperation mode, and guys start trying to do someone else’s job.”