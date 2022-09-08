This week Ike Head Coach Javon Harris is preaching discipline in his team’s practices. After a hard loss to city rival MacArthur last week, Harris and the Eagles are looking to build on the good things from their first two games while erasing all of the bad. The Ike defense played hard on Friday night consistently shutting down the Highlanders run game but could not seem to generate any momentum on the offensive side.
Ike put in a good fight for this game but could not seem to get out of its own way long enough to make a comeback. Even though it was the second tough loss to start the season, Harris does not want his players to get discourage and is telling them to keep looking ahead.
“Well, that’s the second week in a row where the effort is there,” Harris said. “What we are preaching to our guys is that some of things that are happening are on the discipline side, focusing when you’re tired, focusing when you’re hurt, focusing when things are not going your way.”
Ike’s inability to make noise on offense and a bevy of penalties throughout the game held Ike back for the entire game and made it difficult for the team and staff to get a sense of organization. Ike gave up more than 100 yards in penalties, most of which were completely avoidable; it seemed every time they got a big play off it would immediately go back due to penalty. Despite this, Harris says there were many things on display in this game that he liked from his team.
“Again that effort is definitely there,” Harris said. “We played a lot of great defense and I think the guys brought in on that side of the ball. On offense, we had some sparks, it’s just more of the consistency that we need to maintain.”
The Eagles are going to continue with Ziaire Walton as the starting quarterback and Harris believes that he can find a way to scheme the offense in a way that will complement its strengths.
“If he buys into that position he can still make a lot of big time plays.” Harris said. “He is a threat back there and we are going to use him as one.We’re not handicapping him but helping him be in the position to be successful.
Ike is looking to turn the momentum for its season this week as the Eagles get ready to take on Altus at Cameron on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Harris said his team have many things to work on this week and are ready to hit the ground running on the rest of their season with a win.