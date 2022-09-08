Ike needs disciple

This week Ike Head Coach Javon Harris is preaching discipline in his team’s practices. After a hard loss to city rival MacArthur last week, Harris and the Eagles are looking to build on the good things from their first two games while erasing all of the bad. The Ike defense played hard on Friday night consistently shutting down the Highlanders run game but could not seem to generate any momentum on the offensive side.

