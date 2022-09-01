Ike has new-look staff
Eisenhower’s football program has a new name taking the helm but he’s sure no stranger. Javon Harris is a MacArthur alumni and played safety at the University of Oklahoma.
Updated: September 1, 2022 @ 3:42 am
Harris said his goal is to bring a fresh new feel to the Ike squad as he looks to turn around a program that has been struggling for quite some time, winning games but not getting into the playoffs on a regular basis.
Harris is a defensive minded coach with a staff around him that is loaded with experience in coaching and playing NCAA Division-I football. The offensive coordinator is longtime Ike coach Rod Fisher, Dewell Brewer focuses on the group of running backs while John Willis coaches the receivers. The offensive line is led by coach Eric Shows and Terry Bell III. On the defensive side of the ball Norman Williams leads as the coordinator, Jacob Rippey watches over the corners, Walter Neal supervises the safeties and Jordan Hicks takes care of the defensive line.
“I think when you get guys that have been there and done that you get a lot more value,” Harris said. “I think we did a good job of putting a group together. We got good wisdom and good youth and I think when it comes to a staff you really want to have that.”
Changing the culture
One of the biggest things Harris is looking to do with his first opportunity as a head coach is to change the culture of Eisenhower football. Harris has big goals for his team including making it back to a championship game.
Harris is a coach who focuses a great deal on the discipline aspect of football. He wants his players to use what they learn from him not only on the field but also in the classroom and at home. He has a strict no zeroes policy for his players and expects respect and discipline from them when in school.
“Our three pillars are work ethic, discipline, and integrity.” Harris said. “We preach that every day, we have to hold that standard. Discipline was the first thing that I brought to this program and I think the kids bought into it. Having that disciplined mindset is something we are trying to build here.”
--Compiled by Jimm Alley
