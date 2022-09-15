Ike riding high
From their first victory of the season over Altus on Friday, Head Coach Javon Harris is looking to channel that energy into another win this week.
The Eagles will have their biggest test of the short season when they go up against crosstown rival Lawton High. The Wolverines have a very explosive offense at their disposal and have had a strong passing attack through their first two games.
Harris believes in his secondary but he said that one of the big keys to stopping the Wolverines from making the big pass plays will come from the defensive line.
“We’re gonna eat up their O-line,” Harris said. “That’s what we do, and I think what a lot of people don’t realize is that the reason that people haven’t been throwing the ball is because they have not had a chance to throw the ball.”
Harris said that he has faith in what he has seen from his corners so far and thinks they will have no difficulty with locking down the receivers when the Wolverines start looking down field.
Great improvements have been shown
On offense the Eagles took a big step forward last week with quarterback Ziaire Walton showing great improvements in his handle on the position. Harris said this week they are looking to keep the consistency going and hopes to have a big day rushing the ball.
“We need to get the run game established,” Harris said. “Pound it, control the clock, control the offense, and control the game. Take what we get from them. We really wanna go out there and make sure we play our type of game.”
Hoping for history to repeat itself
Harris is expecting nothing less than a win from his team in a crucial non-district matchup. The long history between Ike and Lawton High will no doubt have another great chapter put in the books this week, but the only history that Harris is worried about is last year, and this year he’s hoping to see history be repeated.
“Our guys won this game last year,” Harris said. “They played these same guys last year, it’s the same exact team and we beat them. So go out there with those same high expectations, and go out there with confidence.”
Oe thing is certain, the outcome will determine the city championship. Lawton High can take the title back with a victory, while Ike can force a three-way tie if it grabs the victory. Should that happen, MacArthur would keep the trophy for another year.
—Compiled by Jimm Alley