Young pups all grown up
When Eric Gibson took over as Eisenhower’s head football coach three years ago, he and his staff were forced to put the best players on the field and in many cases, those players were freshmen and sophomores.
Now many of those players are seniors and that is one of the big reasons the Eagles are excited entering District 5A-2 action Friday on the road at Oklahoma City McGuinness.
The Eagles climbed to 2-1 last week with a resounding 59-23 win over Lawton High School, the first over a city foe in many years. In fact, Ike had lost 12 straight to the Wolverines before getting the big win Friday.
“When we first got here, we played a bunch of young kids and now that is paying off,” Gibson said Wednesday before practice. “I can remember some weeks where we played them in a freshman game, then turned right around and let them play in a junior varsity game. They got a lot of reps and that’s what it takes.”
The Ike offense was really rolling last week, producing 552 yards in total offense and there was excellent balance. TreVaughn Walton rushed for 209 yards with carries of 71 and 50 to spark the ground game.
In the passing category, quarterback Will Trachte wound up connecting on 13-of-17 passes, including hitting his first eight. His favorite target was Bryan Crittenden who caught seven passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns.
“We scored on 7 of our first 8 drives, with six touchdowns and a 41-yard field goal,” Gibson said. “We also recovered an onside kick and scored after that. Lawton High actually scored first but we came right back and scored three straight times and led 21-7 and our offense was just on fire all night.”
It wasn’t a flawless effort, though.
“We gave up another long pass for a touchdown for the third game and we have to clean that up,” the coach said. “We have a young player in there and it just takes time to get them the reps they need to handle that position. You just have to trust the defensive coaches and the players to work out those issues, but we have to get better in that area entering district.”
Let the district begin
Like most everyone, Gibson is well aware of the image that the McGuinness football program has carried to the field for many years and he says this Irish team is just like the previous clubs.
“McGuinness is 1-2 but don’t let that fool you,” Gibson said. “They lost to a good Coweta (35-28) team and they lost to a very good Del City (27-21) club. They beat (Tulsa) Kelley (49-7) so we can’t just look at that record and expect them to be anything but a tough challenge, especially up there at their place.”
Last year McGuinness came to Cameron Stadium and earned a 56-23 victory that was sparked by an 80-yard touchdown run by quarterback Luke Tarman in the final seconds of the first half.
Tarman wound up having a hand in seven touchdowns for the Irish, rushing 23 times for 313 yards and scoring six touchdowns on the ground. He completed 13-of-23 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown.
Luke Tarman graduated but that name is still flying around the Ike fieldhouse.
“They have a good bunch with another (Paul) Tarman,” Gibson said. “This one isn’t a quarterback but he’s a good athlete and goes both ways and is a good receiver. McGuinness is always well coached and they have great discipline. We have to be ready and come out with plenty of intensity on defense and swarm to the football to stay in this one.”
One thing that is motivating the Eagles this week is the fact that McGuinness scheduled Irish Homecoming for Friday’s game.
“I think I’ve been to more homecoming games than any coach in the state,” Gibson said. “I told the team about it and hopefully we can get some wins on the road and turn that thing around. We’ve sure played in more than our share of homecoming games.”
Thanks for the meals
Gibson made a point to thank several people for helping the Eagles get pre-game meals this season.
“Danna Bross has been a great help in recruiting people to help with the meals,” Gibson said. “The Trachte family sponsored our meal last week and Josh at Backyard Burgers has helped us with a pre-game meal. We appreciate their support and thank everyone who has stepped up to help our program.”
Compiled by Joey Goodman (jgoodman@swoknews.com)