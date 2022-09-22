Ike is making improvement
The main topic of discussion for Head Coach Javon Harris is the Eisenhower Eagles week to week improvements. Last week the Eagles came up just short against rival Lawton High losing 30-16 in a closer game than the score would suggest. Although the Eagles are currently sitting at a 1-3 record, Ike has shown that the Eagles are getting better with every game, specifically on offense.
Walton is showing progress at QB
Ike has been able to get more consistent on the offensive side of the ball over its last two games. Quarterback Ziaire Walton’s arm seems to be getting better with every throw and the offense was able to push the ball down the field against the Wolverines. Walton had two touchdown passes in the game before having to be taken out in the fourth quarter for rolling his ankle.
“I think we found a quarterback,” Harris said, “and I think we found a way to be able to put him in the best position to be successful and I think that’s gonna be the best way to get the offense rolling.”
Fresh start with district play
Harris says that he and his team are looking on to district play with their heads held high, knowing that their shot at playoffs is still very much alive as they effectively get a clean slate with the district opener.
“Our biggest deal this week is everyone’s record is zero and zero” Harris said. “It’s a brand new season, nothing really matters from the preseason. You just take what lessons you can and learn from them.”
Ike will be opening up their district play Thursday against the Carl Albert Titans who are currently sitting at a 2-2 record, coming off a big 45-2 win over Elk City. The Eagles defense will have to be on point to stop the dangerous run game of the Titans.
Defense continues to shine.
While the offense has been putting in the effort to get better the defense has continued to get big stops and maintain pressure on opposing offensive lines. While special teams struggles have remained a problem for the Eagles, especially in punting situations giving up two blocked punt last week, one of which led to an early Lawton High touchdown.
The Eagles defense has been the highlight of this team so far this season, showing a great deal of power in the front seven. Ike was able to hold the explosive Wolverine passing game to barely 100 yards last weekend ad piled on two sacks for the night.
“I think that’s the identity of our defense,” Harris said. “Playing fast and playing physical. I think we scare some people on defense as far as the speed and athleticism playing fast, gang tackling with a lot of people on the ball.”
Ike is looking to keep the Titans from putting up points early and prevent themselves from being in a hole to start the game. The Eagles were able to put consistent pressure on the Wolverine quarterback throughout the game and that is something they are going to need again this week to win this crucial district matchup.