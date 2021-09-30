Eagles show bad, good in loss
Once again, the Eagles showed two vastly different halves, one bad, one good, but in the end the 41-7 deficit was more than the Eagles could overcome as they wound up losing 56-41.
“We didn’t really make any major adjustments at halftime,” Ike coach Eric Gibson said. “We just didn’t respond like we needed there in the first half. We have to spot when teams are good and come out with better focus and not wait until it’s too late to score and get in front of a team from the outset.”
From that 41-7 deficit in the first half, the Eagles clawed back to get within one touchdown at 49-41 and at that point, with 3:49 left in the game, the Eagles had a chance to score and knot the game. But as has been the case over the first four weeks of the season, Ike was unable to stop the next Irish drive and when Michael Taffe scored from the Ike 2-yard-line, this game was finally decided.
“We have some explosive kids and Coach (offensive coordinator Ross) Carter and those offensive coaches are doing a good job teaching them and the players are gaining confidence in the offensive schemes each week,” Gibson said. “We have played some good teams in MacArthur and McGuinness and we have shown a great deal of confidence on both sides of the ball. We have also shown that we aren’t going to quit and that’s something that can only help us as we enter these next three weeks of district games.”
Defense, special teams shine
One phase of the game that is helping Ike more and more each week is coming from the special teams.
Ike produced its final touchdown when a kickoff was not handled cleanly by the Irish deep in McGuinness territory.
“We had noticed that they were having trouble with their kick returners, so we opted to do a deep pooch and it worked just like we hoped,” Gibson said. “Their returner just looked lost and we were able to get down there fast and chase the ball as it was bouncing.”
Khalil Ferguson wound up recovering the kickoff at the McGuinness 22 but Ike was only able to get a couple of yards and wound up having to try a field goal but Keyion Brown made it count by hitting the 38-yard field goal to cut the Irish margin to 49-41.
“We thought about going for a touchdown there but we knew if we could get the field goal it would still give us a chance to tie it if we got the ball back and were able to punch one in,” Gibson said. “It’s one of those things you talk it over and just make the best decision you can at the time.”
The problem, though, was that Ike was unable to get the big defensive stop as the Irish broke a counter for 58 yards to set up the game-clinching score. Ike missed a couple of tackles on the play and it was Cory McClellan who eventually chased down the Irish back at the 2-yard-line but McGuinness was able to score on the next play to arrange the 56-41 final score.
District race enters Week 2
Three teams that most coaches picked to challenge for the District 5A-2 title are just where they were expected to be after the first week of the district schedule.
Guthrie, McGuinness and Carl Albert are all 1-0 in district along with Woodward, which handled struggling Western Heights. Eisenhower, Piedmont, Guymon and Western Heights are all 0-1 entering Week 2 of the district race.
The big matchup this week has Carl Albert facing Guthrie at “The Rock” or Jelmsa Stadium as it is known to fans across Logan County.
McGuinness makes the long trek to Woodward while Piedmont and Guymon battle this week. Eisenhower hosts struggling Western Heights in a game that is not going to be much of a test for the Eagles.
“You have to feel for Western Heights,” Ike coach Eric Gibson said. “They have just 19 players suiting up and that’s tough for a 5A program. That school is just struggling and while they do have a good running back, they are starting 10 freshmen and it’s just hard to win with that many young players. I feel for those guys because we were in the same situation when we first got here. We still have to come out and play with intensity and focus and just execute on both sides of the ball.”
Compiled by Joey Goodman (jgoodman@swoknews.com)