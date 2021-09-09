It’s never easy
It’s never easy for a coach to talk about a game his team loses, especially one to a big intracity rival, but Eisenhower head coach Eric Gibson saw the good and bad in the Eagles’ 42-27 loss to MacArthur last Friday at Cameron Stadium.
“We came out with great emotion but we had a busted coverage on a pass that set up Mac’s first touchdown, then we had a busted assignment on a play that Mac ran for a 74-yard touchdown, either a trap or a counter,” Gibson said Wednesday before practice. “What I like was we fought back and got within one but just couldn’t get over the hump.
“But you have to give Mac a great deal of credit. Those guys (head coach Brett Manning and offensive coordinator Michael Pooschke) have been there a long time and they do a great job with their offense so we expected them to make some plays,” Gibson said. “But we are still learning new schemes on both offense and defense and it’s going to take some time to perfect them.
“The good thing is these kids never quit fighting. We played with emotion and great effort the entire game and you are happy to see that as a coach.”
Getting ready for Altus
The Eagles hit the road this week to face Altus on Friday at Hightower Stadium. The Bulldogs lost to Cache, 49-0, last week but despite that Gibson saw some talent in the Altus video.
“They have a quarterback who is elusive and can cause you problems,” Gibson said. “They also have a couple of running backs who have some speed and they made a couple of nice runs against Cache. They also have some size up front but they are like us in many ways, a bunch of their kids are having to go both ways and that’s tough. You have to be in excellent condition to do that.”
The good thing is that Gibson like what he saw of Ike’s conditioning.
“We didn’t really have any issues with cramping, which is common on the first week of the season,” he said. “We had a couple come out but they didn’t stay out long. I thought our conditioning was good but you expect that working out in the hot weather we had this preseason.”
Trainer crunch hurting city schools
While Miranda Pollan is with the Eagles at present, soon she will be moving with her husband to a new duty station with the United States Army.
Friday she was the only trainer on the field as MacArthur is without a trainer after Scott Buere was called up by his National Guard unit. That leaves David Stanley at Lawton High School as the only city trainer at the end of September.
“I hope they find somebody but there are just not many out there looking for jobs right now,” Gibson said. “We had one interview but they went to Montana instead.”
While a trainer is valuable at games, they are also important during the week to rehab injured players and that is a big concern for all the coaches who compete without a trainer in their program.
Reunion goes well
Everyone was excited about the turnout for the reunion for Ike’s 1990 National Championship football team that was held last weekend.
“We had around 25 show up including Coach (head coach Tim) Reynolds, Coach (John) Hollarn, Coach (Steve) Miller, Coach (Rick) Hatfield and Mrs. McKellip was there to represent her husband (the late coach Clarence McKellip),” said Norman Williams, one of the players on that team.
Williams gave much of the credit for the event to Amber Bain, who is the wife of Maurice Mayfield, a running back on that team.
“We had a great deal of fun getting everything together and we had special commemorative medals made for them,” Bain said. “Some of those who didn’t make it sent their addresses to us and we’re going to send them out as soon as we can.”
She and her husband were late for the festivities after taking their son Cort to Oklahoma City for emergency surgery on his arm. Cort is a quarterback for the Eisenhower Middle School seventh-grade team and he injured the arm last Tuesday and was in surgery Thursday morning. The family returned to Lawton Friday and made it back for the halftime introductions.