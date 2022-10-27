This week the Eisenhower Eagles and Head Coach Javon Harris are looking to try something new when they get ready to travel to Guthrie to take on the 6-2 Bluejays in a tough district matchup. This “something new” will be coming in the form of sophomore quarterback Charlie Trachte who will be taking over the starting duties under center as Ziaire Walton moves back to receiver.
Harris says that the move to Trachte was a necessary one so the team can be prepared for what it will look like next season. Harris is hoping to get through the growing pains phase now so that Trachte has every opportunity to excel next year.
“After playing the last game is when we got to this decision,” Harris said “We kinda all looked at it and came to the decision to go ahead and start going towards what we are going to look like next year. We know he’s been playing really well and starting to the see the game a lot better. He’s really improved from game one to now as far as being a quarterback.”
Harris continued discussing what he needs to see from Trachte to make sure that he is going to succeed with the promotion.
“I just need him to read the defense,” he said. “What he was seeing in those JV games is not the same as what he’s gonna see in the varsity games, so I just want him to go out there make his pre snap reads, and take what Guthrie gives him on defense.”
When asked about the game plan in other areas and his keys for this game Harris continued to reiterate the same sentiments he has all season. Run the ball and dominate on defense.
“We have to play great defense,” Harris said. “I think that is one of the bigger things for us, and establishing the run game on offense I think that’s something that we have started to get going the last few weeks, but Guthrie is another good powerhouse, playoff team so we gotta just go out there and play clean football. Get to the ball, wrap up your tackles, and just keep playing.”