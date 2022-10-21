Rest without relaxation
This week the Eisenhower Eagles are on a bye week as the team is trying to get prepared for next when they travel to Guthrie for a district matchup with the 6-1 Blue Jays.
Head Coach Javon Harris says that he is excited to get working with his players for the full week and not having to worry about the stress of playing a game this week. Harris says that he wants to focus the practice time this week on fortifying the players and skills and helping them better understand the fundamentals of football.
Harris believes that the bye week can present the team with a chance to get some much needed rest but also gives them a chance to figure out how to get better on the field and how to out work the opponent off of it.
All in the details
“We’re just gonna work on us right now,” Harris said. “Especially with the youth we have right now, we’re pointing out some things we need to point out like our strengths and understanding plays, not what we’re running by why we are running those plays and why we run them in certain circumstances.”
Harris went into more detail about what he thinks his players can do to make themselves better. He sees a sort of generational gap between how he studied football when he was playing compared to how the kids of today approach the game.
“I think one of the biggest things with the culture in these kids is the fact they don’t even watch the game,” he said. “They play it but a lot of them don’t know all the NFL players or anything. Last week we watched ‘Friday Night Lights’ and only about six of the kids said they had heard of it. So I really wanna take some time to show theses kids some pro bowl level NFL players that they need to know about.”
Ike will travel To Guthrie Oct. 28 for a 7 p.m. kick off.
