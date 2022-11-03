Finish strong
Going into the final game of Eisenhower’s season, Head Coach Javon Harris is focused on getting this team ready for his second season behind the helm, and that starts with getting a win to close it out.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Finish strong
Going into the final game of Eisenhower’s season, Head Coach Javon Harris is focused on getting this team ready for his second season behind the helm, and that starts with getting a win to close it out.
This week Ike will be taking on Oklahoma City Southeast which has struggled in district play after starting the season 4-1. The Spartans could prove to be a difficult task for the Eagles as the Southeast offense has been averaging 35 points per game. However, the Southeast defense has allowed an average of almost 60 points a game to opposing teams from its district.
The Ike defense will need to be on point to stop a sneaky good Spartans’ team but the real key to this game will be keeping up with them on the scoreboard, something that the Eagles have struggled with all season. The offense will need to be able to strike early to make sure they don’t find themselves in a hole they can’t dig out of.
“We just wanna go out there and play a clean game,” Harris said. “We’ve made mistakes on offense where we finally start moving and then we make a dumb mistake like a turnover or pushing the ball back, just those things that show our youth has been kinda the story of the season.”
Room for growth
One thing Harris has been focusing on recently has been teaching the kids about the game of football. Harris says that he notices that of the athletes at todays high school level do not spend the time studying the game and the great players of the sport which he thinks is a vital part of them learning how to grow on the field.
“It’s not just my kids, it’s this whole generation,” he said. “One of the things I ask these kids is do you really love the game? You need to have a respect for this game and what comes with that is a love for the game, so we’re gonna spend a lot of this offseason learning football. The culture, the game, the terminology, schemes, all of it.”
Ike will have many of its core players returning next season and will hopefully be able to find some consistency after another season with this group. This season for Ike seems to be one of those times where the win-loss record does not tell the whole story.
Eisenhower has found itself with a strong defensive unit that is capable of causing damage with Harris behind the play sheet, and the offense has enough athletic ability to win games. However, turning around a struggling football program takes a lot of time and effort especially when you play in one of the toughest districts in the state.
“Wins and losses will come as you go along,” Harris said. “We got better each week against what I believe is the best district in the state, I wouldn’t doubt if our district went 4-0 in the first round of the playoffs so I think there’s a lot of things to be positive about. We just gotta continue to work and continue to get better.”
—Compiled by Jimm Alley
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.