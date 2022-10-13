This week Eisenhower Head Coach Javon Harris is looking to get more confidence out of his team. Even though the Eagles are currently sitting at a 1-6 record and coming off a big loss to Piedmont, Harris wants to try and remind these players to be proud of the effort they have put in and hold their heads up high to finish out the season on a high note.
“We wanna help these guys understand that it’s not easy to win,” Harris said. “It’s not supposed to be easy to win or create a winning culture. One thing I’ve noticed about these guys is that they don’t stop fighting but they do accept losing. That type of mentality was part of this program and we are trying to get rid of it now.”
Ike will be traveling for a matchup with Shawnee this week, going up against an 0-6 Wolves team that has been averaging less than 13 points a game this season. The key for an Ike victory in this game will be a huge step up from the defensive unit that has begun to look a little sluggish over the last two weeks. The Eagles should be able to find a way to get back to their early season form on defense in this game which could lead to a big day on offense.
Whether it was passing or rushing the ball, the Eisenhower offense could not get anything going against a stout Piedmont defense and continued to see more struggles from quarterback Ziaire Walton who has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury since the loss against Lawton High. The Eagles have also dealt with the injury bug across the offensive line going into this week with the sixth line rotation of the year.
Ike is going to need a strong game from Walton and his skill position players to get the job done in a game that it should be favored in. The Eagles will need to find a way to consistently keep the offense on the field and control the clock to keep the game within reach.
While Shawnee may not have any wins on the season Harris wants to be sure his players do not look past this game. He knows that come Friday night it will be no cake walk on that field regardless of either team’s record.
“We don’t wanna overlook this game,” Harris said. “We’re going up against a team that has been in some games but just hasn’t been able to put it together, kinda exactly like us. When I look at the film they look similar to us, very young with some good athletes and I think if we just go out there and impose our will we’ll get the job done.”