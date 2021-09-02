Various roles
When Eisenhower head football coach Eric Gibson was sharing information about his coaching staff, he had to think hard about just which roles the various assistants were handling this season because this is one of those years when staff members are going to be serving double- and even triple-duty at times.
“We are short four coaching positions, so we’re just having to use guys at jobs they haven’t done in the past, but we’re going to get along as best we can,” Gibson said. “I think the staff has done a good job of adjusting and getting used to the new roles.”
Gibson will handle the job of defensive coordinator this season and work with the defensive backs during group drills. Craig Coheley is coaching linebackers and Norman Williams will be helping with the defensive line. One of the lay coaches is Bernard Wise and he will be assisting with the outside linebackers. Adrian Ramos will help with the defensive backs.
On the offensive side of the ball, Ross Carter is the new offensive coordinator and he will work with the quarterbacks and wide receivers as well. Eric Shows and Rocky Carter are working with the offensive line while Mitchell Pierce, another lay coach, is working with the running backs.
The Ike trainer is Miranda Pollan but she is leaving in about a month after her husband was transferred to a new duty station with the United States Army.
Scrimmage cut short
While some area teams lost their scrimmages due to bad weather, for the Eagles it was more about bad blood instead of bad weather.
The Eagles were competing in a three-way scrimmage against El Reno and Clinton and while the Eagles and Indians had a good session, when Clinton and El Reno started to mix it up, the action got out of control and the officials, coaches and administrators stopped the scrimmage and sent everyone home.
“We had a good scrimmage with El Reno but we never got a chance to go against Clinton and we needed those reps,” Gibson said. “We have changed things on offense and I really wanted to get more reps but it didn’t happen.”
The Eagles are changing to a power spread offense and there are some changes that the players and coaches are still learning.
“The main thing is there is a change in terminology and it takes time to learn those things,” he said. “We are adjusting and while I’m not concerned with learning a new system, I was concerned that we laid the ball on the ground more than I wanted to see. We have to get those things corrected.”
One area that Gibson is pleased with is his offensive line.
“I think that we have more confidence and trust with our offensive line and that should help our quarterbacks be more comfortable in the pocket,” he said. “At times last season our quarterbacks were having to throw on the run but I feel that this line will give us more chances to sit in the pocket and go through our progressions and get the ball to the open receiver.”
Depth at skill positions is good
When asked about his offensive threats, Gibson didn’t stop at naming just a couple of players, as he rattled off six or seven athletes who can make things happen when they get the ball in their hands.
“We have Treyvon (Walton), Cory McClelland, (Caiden) Smalls, (Kahlil) Ferguson; we have a bunch of guys who can do things with the ball,” Gibson said. “Those guys, in most cases, have been playing for three seasons and that experience has taught them a great deal about what we expect from them and they have responded well this year.
“We had a good spring practice, summer 7-on-7 and then a good fall and those guys who missed those JV games and sophomore games last year when we had games canceled because of COVID have gotten the reps they needed and now they have a great deal of confidence and should be in a position to help us.”
Plus, the Eagles now have better depth at many of those key positions and that is giving the coaches a chance to use them on both sides of the ball.
“Those guys were in some cases backups last year but now we’re going to be able to use them on both sides of the ball because we have depth that can get them off the field at times and give them a break,” Gibson said. “We’re ready to get out there and see what happens this week.”
Ike facing crosstown foe Mac
Friday night the Eagles will be hosting MacArthur in the season opener and none of the current group of Ike players has been on the winning side against Mac during their four years in the program.
“We would love to go out by beating Mac because we haven’t beaten them since we got up here (to Ike High),” quarterback Will Trachte said. “We feel like we’ve made a good deal of improvement since last season and winning this game would be a way to get some momentum as we work to get ready for the district games. Last year we got out ahead of them and then made some mistakes and allowed them to come back and win. We have to be more consistent and not make mistakes like we did last year.”