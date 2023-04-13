Soccer is one of those sports that takes some time to learn the finer points of the game and it’s really different as the skill level of the athletes improve.
Those scrums when the 4- and 5-year-olds start are fun when you have a vested interest but when they start learning the art of good spacing, crisp passing and how to get the ball off the ground and nail those high corner shots it’s can get downright exciting.
Tuesday’s battle between MacArthur and Eisenhower at Cameron Stadium had plenty of suspense in both games with Mac girls winning in “sudden victory” in overtime and then the two boys teams playing through regulation and two 10-minute overtimes before Ike won on penalty kicks, 3-2.
The first thing this writer noticed was fans were on different sides, not the fans on one side and both teams on the opposite sideline. For these city games that seems to be a very smart decision because there sure doesn’t need to be any ruckus in the stands to spoil the night.
There was enough of that on the field and I’m sure the head referee’s report to the OSSAA took more than just a few minutes to write. Two Ike players were eliminated on red cards and there were numerous yellow cards shown as well.
Somehow the Eagles played the last 11 or 12 minutes down two players and kept Mac from getting a go-ahead goal. And to make matters worse, the two Eagles who drew red cards couldn’t take part in the penalty kick finale.
All that made for some nervous moments for Ike boys coach Enrique Hernandez.
“Yes, those were two of our best players and when they went out that was something we’ve never had to face,” the Ike coach said. “We went from our 4-3-3 defense to a 4-3-1 to help out on defense and our players really did a great job. We just went with one stryker and put all our focus on defense and the players executed it well and got us to PKs. I was so proud of how we handled that.”
When the penalty kicks were starting you could sense a different Ryder Claborn in goal for the Eagles.
“He was a beast; he did a great job,” Hernandez said. “He was cheering for himself and showing his confidence. I believe he was able to really affect a couple of their shooters.”
Mac’s Pasqual Arrendando got the Highlanders up 1-0 by beating Claborn but Ike’s Aaron Bear countered to set up a huge moment.
“When Ryder got that great block on their second attempt that was huge,” the Ike coach said. “It boosted his confidence even more.”
Ike then took the lead for good when Aldo Hernandez had a nice shot into the corner to swing the tide to Ike.
Mac’s next attempt was high over the crossbar but Ike’s next attempt was high as well.
Then came the next big block by Claborn and the door was open.
“That was just a great block by Ryder and it really gave us a huge opportunity,” Hernandez said.
That’s when Keagan Booker smashed his shot into the corner and sealed the 3-2 victory.
Hernandez was asked about the large number of red and yellow cards.
“This was a very intense match and I think it got to the point where he was trying to keep the match under control,” he said. “I am an official and my son is an official so we know how tough it can be in a match with this intensity.”
That intensity is why the fans were separated.
“I’ve been coaching eight years and that was the first time I’ve seen that done but I think it is a good idea for these city matches,” he said.
Now the Eagles can tuck away their third straight boys city championship and put the focus on the playoffs.
“We have Santa Fe South Friday and they are the defending 5A state champs so that will be a tough match,” he said. “After that we have Duncan, Elgin and Altus and then the playoffs. Duncan has a good team so that’s another one we have to be ready to play.”