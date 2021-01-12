For the first time in more than two decades, Lawton intracity rivalry games return to the Great Plains Coliseum, with the first of two crosstown clashes this week happening tonight.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all city rivalry games will be played at the Coliseum this year, with 25 percent capacity allowed.
Class 5A foes MacArthur and Eisenhower renew their rivalry this evening, beginning with the girls matchup at 6 p.m. The No. 14 Eagles (3-6) play No. 5 MacArthur (6-4). The last time these two teams met was in Moore, when a blocked shot delivered Ike a win over Mac in the area playoffs.
Afterward, the Ike boys (3-5) will play No. 3 MacArthur (8-2). The Highlanders are fresh off a tournament championship at the MidFirst Warrior Classic in Anadarko. Mac took both meetings last season, winning by an average margin of 26.5 points.
Eisenhower will be back at the Coliseum on Friday night, playing a twin bill against Lawton High. The Wolverines will also be in town tonight, playing host to Carl Albert. The Lawton High girls (2-4) will play the Class 5A No. 2 Titans (9-1) at 6 p.m. and Eric Wiley’s LHS boys (1-5) will face the top-ranked CA boys (9-1) immediately after.