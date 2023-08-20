Flying high

In this 2022 file photo Eisenhower’s Rashaud Hurt flies over MacArthur’s Dominic Collins during a first-half running play during the game at Cameron Stadium. Kicking off this season MacArthur which will host John Marshall Thursday at 7 p.m., at Cameron Stadium. Friday Cameron Stadium will be the site of an interesting battle between Ardmore and Eisenhower.

 File photo

MacArthur and Eisenhower will be involved in a busy Week Zero schedule as there will be a total of 11 games played Thursday and Friday to officially launch the 2023 high school football season.

Give opening-night honors to MacArthur which will host John Marshall Thursday at 7 p.m., at Cameron Stadium. Friday Cameron Stadium will be the site of an interesting battle between Ardmore and Eisenhower, two programs with rich tradition that are trying to return to being consistent playoff participants.

