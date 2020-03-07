MOORE — There are no bigger stakes.
While bragging rights are fine and dandy, there is something much bigger to play for today when the MacArthur and Eisenhower girls basketball teams butt heads in Moore. The winner goes to the state tournament. The loser goes home to start offseason.
For the third time this season, the rivals will meet on the hardwood, this time in the Class 5A consolation round finals. Game time is 1:30 p.m. at Moore High High School.
MacArthur got the better of Eisenhower in both meetings this year. But Eisenhower has had the Highlanders’ number in these sorts of games the past few years. In 2017 and 2019, the teams faced each other in this very same win-or-go-home situation, and Ike took home the win each time.