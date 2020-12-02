MacArthur and Eisenhower might not have gotten to meet on the basketball court on Tuesday, but if the first polls of the season are any indicator, there are still some memorable clashes on the horizon for the 5A rivals’ girls basketball teams.
The OSSAA’s first rankings came out on Monday, with Eisenhower ranked 8th in Class 5A and MacArthur sitting at No. 10. The teams have long been rivals, but it’s been bumped up a few notches in recent years as Ike has advanced to the state tournament by eliminating MacArthur three of the past four years. The most recent of these games happened last year when the Eagles — who lost the two regular-season matchups with the Highlanders — beat their rivals in the area round to advance to the state tournament, though the tournament was later canceled due to COVID-19.
MacArthur plays at Duncan this Friday while Eisenhower is set to host Douglass the same night.
Also in Class 5A, Altus, who returns scoring machine Lakysia Johnson, comes in at 19.
In Class 4A, the Anadarko Warriors are No. 1 and are ready to chase the state championship they didn’t get to defend last year. The 2019 state champs lost just once last season but the cancellation of the state tournament meant no champions were crowned. Jeff Zinn’s club returns all but one starter, as Kaylee Borden, Lexi Foreman and daughters Layni and Libbi are back to prove they are one of the best teams in Oklahoma, regardless of class.
The Lawton High girls are under the direction of Ron Booth this year and return one of the best scorers in the area in Dalena Fisher. Although the Wolverines begin the season unranked, they still should be improved over a year ago.
Elsewhere, Comanche is 12th in Class 3A and Cyril is 12th in Class B.