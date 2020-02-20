The final intracity rivalry game of the basketball season is just one highlight of the high school basketball schedule in Southwest Oklahoma tonight.
MacArthur hosts Eisenhower as the Class 5A regular season winds down. Meanwhile, the playoffs begin (and for some, end) tonight in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A with district pairings. And the ride continues for many local Class A and B schools as regional play kicks off with regional semifinals tonight.
MacArthur swept the double header against Ike back January 14, and would love to do the same to their neighbors on the west side of town tonight. For the Eisenhower girls, tonight’s game is especially important. While playoff seeding and ranking is out the window, Ike could tie MacArthur for the girls city championship for 2019-20 with a win. A win would also serve as a springboard heading into the playoffs.
The MacArthur boys are coming off a drumming of Duncan where the Highlanders nearly broke the century mark. While the scoring has been a focal point (Marco Gagliardi’s team is undefeated in games in which it scores more than 70 points), defense has been just as vital. Lockdown perimeter defense from the likes of Montez Edwards and Arzhonte Dallas led to countless Duncan turnovers on Tuesday. The Eisenhower boys, who played Lawton High close for the first half of their last meeting, will look to once again take care of the ball and take good shots.
The next few days will put a wrap on the regular season for Class 5A and 6A. MacArthur will host its Senior Night on Friday against Ardmore, while Eisenhower will close the regular season at Choctaw on Friday. Meanwhile, Lawton High hosts Midwest City on Friday in its Senior Night. However, the fourth-ranked Wolverines boys team will take the floor again on Saturday, hosting No. 13 Putnam City North in a game that was rescheduled after the snowstorm in early February.
Cache and Anadarko host district games tonight, while both Elgin squads head to Sulphur. The Class 2A districts feature a few matchups of two local teams, as the Frederick boys face district host (but not top seed) Apache in an elimination game Friday at 8 p.m. Carnegie and Snyder face off in a girls district game in Navajo on Friday.
