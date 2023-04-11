Eisenhower boys raised their District 5A-1 record to 2-0 last week and that has set up tonight’s battle against cross-town rival MacArthur in an important district contest at 7:30 p.m. at Cameron Stadium that will also be for the city championship.

Last week the Eagles routed Ardmore, 8-1, behind a hat-trick from Keagan Booker and single goals from Aaron Bear, Aldo Hernandez, Amari Turner, Hayden Fogel and Kody Guilbeaux. Booker added three assists in that match and keeper Ryder Claborn added three saves.

