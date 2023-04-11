Eisenhower boys raised their District 5A-1 record to 2-0 last week and that has set up tonight’s battle against cross-town rival MacArthur in an important district contest at 7:30 p.m. at Cameron Stadium that will also be for the city championship.
Last week the Eagles routed Ardmore, 8-1, behind a hat-trick from Keagan Booker and single goals from Aaron Bear, Aldo Hernandez, Amari Turner, Hayden Fogel and Kody Guilbeaux. Booker added three assists in that match and keeper Ryder Claborn added three saves.
Friday the Eagles dispatched Noble, 3-1, at Cameron Stadium behind a pair of goals from Daniel Dollins Jr. and another from Booker. Claborn was tough in the goal with four saves.
The importance of Tuesday’s intracity battle is clear as Santa Fe South is leading the district at 3-0 and is 9-1 overall. Duncan is second at 3-1 in district ahead of Ike at 2-0 and Mac at 2-1 so it’s easy to see how tonight’s winner will aid their playoff hopes.
On the girls side in District 5A-1, Noble currently leads the pack at 4-0 with Duncan second at 3-1. MacArthur and Elgin are in the mix at 2-1 and while Ike’s girls are 0-2, Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. game at Cameron will be very important as the Mac girls try to solidify their place in the standings.
We listed some of the big upcoming games in this brutal baseball district involving MacArthur, Elgin and Duncan and those teams seem geared up for a wild finish.
After a schedule mix-up, Mac hosted Noble Monday and held on for a tough 4-3 victory after taking a 4-0 lead at one point behind the pitching of Stephen Brown.
“I think they only got four hits off him but outside of one inning he was in control,” Mac coach Rodney DeLong said. “He’s 7-1 on the season and has been doing a great job for us. He throws it about 85 and he has a nasty slider. He beat a very good team today.”
Karsen Christian was touched for all three Noble runs in the seventh but he was able to preserve the save.
Boux DeLong and Rhett Vaughan each had a pair of hits for Mac and Vaughan drove in two of the runs.
The road doesn’t get any easier today as the Highlanders take their 18-3 record to Noble to face the Bears and standout pitcher Colin Fisher who has signed with Arkansas.
“He’s about 6-4 and throws it 92 to 94 (mph),” DeLong said. “We’re going to have to play well but getting this win today was great.”