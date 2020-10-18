WOODWARD — Eisenhower’s playoff chances took a deadly blow Thursday night as the Eagles, looking for their first set of back-to-back wins in three years, allowed Woodward to score with less than a minute left, falling in heartbreaking fashion Thursday night, 17-14.
It appeared Ike had dodged a bullet when, with just over 5 minutes left and a 4-point lead, Woodward couldn’t convert on 4th down inside the Eisenhower 20. A 3rd-down pass-and-catch to Cory McClelland got Ike a fresh set of downs at the 27, but snap over the head of Trachte trickled down to the 10. Ike was forced to punt with 2 minutes left and Taelen Laird’s 20-yard punt return set the Boomers up at the Ike 30. Woodward quarterback Sam Cheap directed the offense and threw a pass to his brother, Max, in the end zone with 53 seconds left to cap a Boomers win.
The game was scoreless through the first quarter, but Ike got on the board early in the second when a Woodward fumble popped right into the hands of Eagles safety Caiden Smalls, who returned the ball to the Woodward 22. Two plays later, Will Trachte threw a fade to Bryan Crittendon for the game’s first points.
Woodward was able to kick a field goal and then score just before halftime on a Nash Hunter touchdown run from a yard out.
Ike retook the lead in the third on a short touchdown run from TreVaughn Walton to go up 14-10. On the night, Walton ran for 103 yards on 15 carries. However, Ike was unable to do much offensively, as Woodward kept possession for much of the night. Eisenhower was only able to run 19 times for 87 yards, while Trachte completed 7 of 16 passes for 117 yards.
Meanwhile, the Woodward running game was too effective for the Ike defense, running for nearly 200 yards.
Eisenhower (2-4) and must win its next two games against Guthrie and Piedmont to have hopes of making the Class 5A playoffs.
Marlow continues red-hot start
DAVIS — Jace Gilbert only threw four passes all night, but three of them went for touchdowns to Will Bergner as No. 4 Marlow continued its historic start with a 35-6 romp over Davis on Thursday.
All four of Gilbert’s completions went to Bergner, who finished the night with 191 receiving yards. On the ground, Marlow ran for 141 yards, led by Chase Knight’s 72 yards.
The win marked two major milestones for the Outlaws as they not only became just the third team in school history to start a season 6-0, they continued their incredible streak of holding opponents scoreless in the first half.
Marlow (6-0) is scheduled to host Marietta on Friday.
Cache bounces back with win over Chicks
CACHE — Kynel Daniels and Hunter Tate each scored twice as Cache ended its two-game losing skid with a dominant 31-0 win over Chickasha on Thursday.
Daniels scored on touchdown runs of 22 and 16 yards, breaking at least two tackles on each play. Meanwhile, Tate caught a 12-yard pass from Hunter Glenn in the first half and took an end-around 22 yards to paydirt in the 4th quarter.
Cache (4-3, 2-2 in District 4A-1) is scheduled to visit Elk City on Friday.
