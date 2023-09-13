This week's schedule isn't as big as normal with four city-area teams having open dates, however, those games on the schedule include some marquee matchups.
For Lawton fans Friday will mark another Eisenhower-Lawton High rivalry game and both teams are looking for a win to push them into the district schedule next week when results really become important.
Eisenhower comes in at 2-1 while the Wolverines are 1-1, both of them suffering losses at the hands of MacArthur which wrapped up the city championship.
Both Ike and LHS have some good athletes but both have been inconsistent offensively at times. Defensively both are solid but have given up some yardage in the passing game.
As we've seen in the first two intra-city matchups, turnovers will be critical. We also believe the team that can have some success throwing the football may have a slight edge.
Also this week, throw in the weather forecast of rain. If that's the case it could come down to a battle of the offensive lines and Ike may have an edge there. Hopefully the weather will improve because this game always seems to bring out fans of both schools.
As is our policy, we won't pick a winner in this one but we will be watching with interest.
As we mentioned earlier, there are four teams with open dates; MacArthur, Cache, Altus and Frederick and those coaching staffs and players will probably be out watching one of their district opponents this week.