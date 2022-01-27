Effort is something coaches must demand out of their teams because if that aspect of the sport is lacking, then it’s going to be hard to win games.
Tuesday night at the Lawton High School Gym there was plenty of effort from all four teams but that’s what you normally expect when arch rivals LHS and Eisenhower battle in any sport.
Yes, there was effort on all the squads but at times players in both games didn’t always focus effort in the right aspect of the game of basketball. From the outset in both games there were too many turnovers and fouls and when those things slow down the flow of any game, the play can become a bit sloppy.
LHS girls were able to make just a few more free throws to edge Ike, 56-54, in the first game of the doubleheader, marking the first time that the three seniors on Coach Ron Booth’s team had beaten Ike.
“We are playing a bunch of younger girls and they are improving each time we step on the floor,” Booth said. “We have some good sophomores like (Dalena) Fisher. She had another good game for us (27 points) and when she can get that type of production, we have a chance to win. This was our sixth win, which is the most they’ve won during their four seasons at LHS.”
Like his players, Booth is also learning each time he steps on the court. Booth was a sports writer for the Duncan Banner and also served as a stringer for The Constitution before starting his coach-ing career.
“It’s a pretty big switch to go from being a sports writer to a coach but I’m enjoying it,” Booth said. “One thing I try to do is not yell at them too much when the ball is in play. I think it’s best to only say something when it’s important. If you yell at them all the time, it’s hard for them to grasp what’s important. I only do it when I feel it’s absolutely necessary.”
One thing is certain, when the Ike and LHS girls meet again on Feb. 15, it should be another tight battle, especially since that doubleheader will be in the Ike gym. The Eagles had their chances Tuesday with the game tied at 52-all with 2:42 remaining.
But the Ike girls had three late turnovers, they missed five free throws in the late going and they were unable to get off a shot on their final possession as LHS had a strong defensive series to save the win.
Ike, though, has some strong offensive threats in Mariah Hall who scored 17 Tuesday and Olivia Choney who produced 13 but the Eagles will need more balance if they want a revenge win in just over two weeks.
The boys game on Feb. 15 will be intense just like Tuesday’s contest. Ike’s size advantage was criti-cal and that’s how Jamey Woods’ club won, as Darrius Coppage slipped inside and converted his own miss into the game-winning bucket at the buzzer.
Both of the boys teams were caught up in the excitement as there were turnovers, some costly fouls and low-percentage shots that players launched when the game was on the line. But that happens in the heat of the moment and I’d expect that both coaches had a good video session to point out those things that were critical down the stretch.
County in the books
We wanted to take one final look at the Comanche County Tournament and wrap up what proved to be a good schedule of games on Saturday when the hardware was presented.
Walters girls beat Sterling to claim their first Comanche County title and Frederick boys won their second straight by beating Indiahoma in another very competitive game.
One thing was obvious during the county tournament; there are some very talented young players coming up through the ranks and that spells excitement for the fans over the next couple of years.
While there is not an official all-tournament team, we thought we’d try and pick the girls and boys MVP and see whether our readers agree or not.
There were plenty of candidates for the girls MVP but after watching all 11 girls games, my pick was Trista Ford of Walters. There were three or four members of Clint Meason’s Blue Devils that I con-sidered, however, Ford’s ability to handle the pressure while advancing the ball to the offensive end was vitally important in the semifinals against Frederick and in the title win over Sterling. She also scored some key buckets in both those tough games and she made some big defensive stops as well.
There were many good boys players in the field but in my opinion, Dyllan Plaster of Indiahoma was the biggest reason the Warriors made it to the title game and gave Frederick a tough battle. Plaster made some nifty drives to the rim, plus he showed plenty of range with his shooting touch.
While Plaster will graduate, there are some amazing young players coming up on just about every boys team in the field. Frederick has players like freshman Champ Cramer and junior Alfred Cathey to help fill the voids that will be created when senior leaders Cade Roady and A.J. McClung gradu-ate.
While we have to wait 355 or so days for the next Comanche County Tournament, the playoffs start in three weeks and there are some talented players that fans need to get out and watch because they can sure be entertaining.