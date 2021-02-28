Eisenhower and Lawton High’s boys basketball teams went on the road for regional tournaments and each fell at the first hurdle Friday night.
Thanks to a bizarre east-west split, the Eisenhower boys had to travel to the Tulsa area, and fell to Glenpool 62-51 after leading heading into the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, in Class 6A, the Lawton High boys fell to regional host Edmond Santa Fe, 86-50.
Ike coach encouraged about team’s future despite loss
COWETA — After a difficult season and a three-plus-hour bus ride, Eisenhower had every reason to come out flat in its Class 5A regional opener against Glenpool.
Instead, the Eagles kept it close, trailing by only a basket at halftime, before wearing down in the second half.
Playing a team mostly consisting of freshmen and sophomores, Eisenhower showed it had the stomach for the fight, and actually led Glenpool, the No. 13 team in Class 5A, by two points heading into the 4th quarter.
Unfortunately for head coach Daryl Collins, the long layoff due to snow cancellations took its toll and fatigue set in late. The Warriors went on an 18-0 run to give themselves the needed cushion.
That didn’t lessen the pride Collins felt in his team’s effort, especially against a team the Eagles had been trounced by last season.
“Lost to that exact same team with ‘same players’ by 23 last year,” Collins said. “Tells you how hard (the) young guys played.”
The Eagles (3-14) were led by freshman Carson Cooksey’s 18 points, aided by five 3-pointers, while sophomore Zaire Walton scored 16. The leadership and work ethic of the younger players, as well as the talent, are attributes that Collins saw as an assistant for Eisenhower state tournament teams of the past. With some growth (both physically and mentally), he believes this group can begin to resemble some of those special teams.
“These young guys have the same DNA in athletic ability and work ethic,” Collins said. “Just need them to grow some more inches, because they can ball.”
Wolverines fall as Wiley ends coaching career
EDMOND — Tyron Amacker and Javon Dean each scored 12 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough for Lawton High against Santa Fe.
The loss brought an end to the LHS season, as well as the coaching career of Eric Wiley, who announced during the season it would be his last season as head coach after 12 years at the helm of his alma mater’s boys basketball team. Perhaps Wiley’s most memorable moment will be last season’s team that went through the regular season 19-3, hosted a regional in which they survived two close calls before bowing out in the area round.
The Wolverines (3-11) return all but three players next season.