Eisenhower High School is hosting the 2020 Fire Up the Girls wrestling clinic next Sunday, Dec. 13, from 2-5 p.m. at Eisenhower High.
The event is designed to get girls involved in wrestling, but all wrestlers are welcome.
This year's special guest is Mattison Parker, a wrestler at Oklahoma City University who earned freshman All-American last year, and was a state champion while in high school in Texas.
Cost is $20 for coaches and wrestlers. For more information, contact Norman Williams at 580-647-2802.