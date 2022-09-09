Senior Ziaire Walton stepped up in a big way for the Eagles on Thursday night helping lead his team to their first victory of the season in what was his first full game as starting quarterback.
Neither team could find their footing throughout a low scoring first half with the Bulldogs putting the first score on the board with a 48 yard quarterback scamper, but the Eagles would fire back quickly, on the next play Walton took a 95 yard kickoff return to the house. That coupled with a successful two point try put the Eagles up early 8-7.
Ike capped off an uneventful second quarter with a very well crafted drive with less than two minutes to go before half. The drive was capped off by a long 40 yard bomb from Walton to get them within the five yard line, opening the way for a one yard touchdown catch by Ja’len Jones with 11 seconds left to make it a 15-14 game at halftime.
After the half the Eagles came out even harder than before only allowing one touchdown for the rest of the game. While the defense did their job tonight the real highlight was watching the Ike offense play with consistency something that Head Coach Javon Harris was very glad to see from his team.
“I think we really created an identity on offense this week,” Harris said. “We’re gonna stick with it, get a lot better, continue to work, and continue to grow.”
Ike took a big step forward on offense and special teams in this game while also being able to keep up their defensive consistency. Once the Eagles can figure out how to keep up this success on offense they will be a hard team to stop. Walton especially is hoping that he can put up more great performances like this one and keep improving in his Senior year.
“I felt good out there,” Walton said. “My O-line was blocking for me, my receivers were blocking downfield and I think I improved on my reads in the second half, and I improved throwing the ball and getting it to my receivers in open space.”
Walton finished the game with two rushing touchdowns and one through the air on offense. Elsewhere he snagged a crucial interception on defense and the kickoff return touchdown.
The Eagles will enjoy their first win for now as they get ready for their big city rivalry matchup against longtime foe Lawton High, in what will prove to be a big test for Harris and his players.