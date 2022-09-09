Senior Ziaire Walton stepped up in a big way for the Eagles on Thursday night helping lead his team to their first victory of the season in what was his first full game as starting quarterback.

Neither team could find their footing throughout a low scoring first half with the Bulldogs putting the first score on the board with a 48 yard quarterback scamper, but the Eagles would fire back quickly, on the next play Walton took a 95 yard kickoff return to the house. That coupled with a successful two point try put the Eagles up early 8-7.