INDIAHOMA — Despite not being able to play in the cancelled Duncan Holiday Tournament, the Eisenhower girls basketball team was still able to play, with some thanks to a close friend.
Ike girls coach Daniel Wall was able to quickly line up three games over the three days his team would have spent in Duncan, and Wall’s brother, Indiahoma head boys basketball coach Zac Gipson, offered the Warriors’ home gym as host venue for two of the three. The Eisenhower girls played the first of those on Monday, beating Star Spencer 69-27.
“(Zac) graciously reached out to his principal and his athletic director and we were able to play a game. And we’re very grateful for Zac and the Indiahoma administration for that,” Wall said.
Kelvianna Sanders kept up her scoring prowess with 15 points, while four other players added 9 points and freshman Kaya Horton came off the bench to add 8 points.
It was just the second game the Eagles have been able to play this season. And with the Duncan tournament cancelled, Wall was initially worried it was just another instance of his team losing chances to get on the court.
“It’s been very frustrating,” Wall said. “I’m trying to be patient, but it’s been real hard. We had to postpone and reschedule 3 games. But hey, we’ve got to stay as safe as possible and hope and pray that whenever we get on the court, we play as hard as possible.”
The Eagles (1-1) will be back at Indiahoma today to play Wichita Falls Hirschi at 12:30 p.m. before facing their toughest test of the young season on Wednesday when they travel to Moore to face the No. 2 team in Class 6A, the Moore Lions.