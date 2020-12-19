MIDWEST CITY — Holding a 10-point lead after three quarters on the road at the No. 4 team in their class, the Eisenhower girls appeared to show no rust in their first game of the season on Friday.
Unfortunately for Ike, Carl Albert showcased its talent, experience and perseverance in the 4th quarter, going on a 23-5 run in the final quarter, beating the Eagles 53-45.
"We just made some costly mistakes and they went on a run," Eisenhower head coach Daniel Wall said. "We had a portion in the fourth quarter where we had a few turnovers and we never recovered."
Wall complimented the play of veterans Mikaela Hall, Kelvianna Sanders and Ky'lan Seaton. Sanders led the team with 17 points, all but 2 of which came on her 5 made 3-pointers. Seaton controlled the game at point, while Hall showed aggressiveness inside. However, Wall's girls simply weren't as aggressive as their opponent, who consistently got to the foul line, and converted.
"To (Carl Albert's) credit, they made their free throws and we didn't make as many," Wall said.
After countless cancellations, the Eagles finally got to play their first game. All things considered, Wall said he had little to be upset about.
"I was extremely proud of the girls, they played really hard," Wall said.
Eisenhower (0-1) will next play at the Duncan Holiday Tournament the week after Christmas.
While the Eisenhower girls lost a late lead, their male counterparts found it difficult to keep up with the 3rd-ranked team in Class 5A in a 82-62 loss. Jamel Graves had 21 points, Cory McClelland had 15 and Zaire Walton and Kelvyun Mitchell each had 10.
Cache earns sweep of Vernon
VERNON, Texas — Cache sent its basketball teams south of the border on Friday and both sets of Bulldogs came back victors in wins over Vernon (TX).
The girls triumphed 51-41 behind 19 points from Kloe Heidebrecht and 16 from Kyla Bonnarens. Meanwhile, the boys ran away from Vernon, 65-27. Keegan Fink drained 4 triples en route to 20 points and Cache won its third game in a row after starting the season with two losses in the Southern Oklahoma Invitational last week.
"We got thrown into that Duncan tournament off of quarantine and didn't have much practice. We're finally getting our legs under us," Coach Miles Thompson said. "It's almost a shame for us to go into Christmas break right now because we're just getting going. I think this team has a lot of potential."
Cache will next be on the floor on Jan. 5 against rival Elgin.
'Darko boys can't match Tigers' physicality
TUTTLE — While his teams are often known for their stingy defense and patient offense, Anadarko boys head coach Doug Schumpert knows his team must take initiative to drum up its own interior offense, something it didn't do until it was too late in a 61-48 loss at 4A No. 4 Tuttle on Friday.
"They were just real physical and we didn't match that at all. They hurt us with their size and being physical," Schumpert said. "Part of it is we're not taking the ball to the basket. We did in the second half. Our inside game is going to be taking the ball to the basket. We're being too passive and we just can't do that."
Rayden Churchill had 12 points and Karsen Williams had 10. But three nights after going for 30 against Chickasha, Layton Stone could only muster up 9 points.