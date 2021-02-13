DEL CITY — Although they didn't get to play rival MacArthur on Thursday and their other games for the week got canceled, the Eisenhower girls still got play some basketball.

In a game was thrown together on just a day's notice, Eisenhower topped Del City 53-41 on the road Friday night.

The week off and the quickly-scheduled game seemed to affect Ike in the beginning. After a lackluster first half, Ike was up 5 at halftime thanks to a 3-pointer by Olivia Choney just before the buzzer.

"We came out pretty sluggish," head coach Daniel Wall said. "I challenged them at halftime. They kind of rallied the troops, had a really big 3rd quarter." 

As has become a theme with the Ike girls, the whole was greater than the sum of the parts. A team effort in the second half included contributions from starters and reserves alike, and sparked the Eagles to a lead that ballooned to 23 at one point.

"Nariyah Grant really gave us a spark and Mariah Hall really got to the cup consistently," Wall said.

Mariah Hall led the way with 16 points, while sister Mikaela had 15 and Choney had 14. 

