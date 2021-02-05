OKLAHOMA CITY — In their first action in two-and-a-half weeks, the Eisenhower girls looked like they’d never left in a 64-11 win over the OKC Knights homeschool team on Thursday.
The Eagles were fast out of the gates, with Olivia Choney going for 12 points in the first quarter alone. Choney ended the game with 17 points. But for Coach Daniel Wall, the game was about finding out what his team looked like after two weeks without games or practice. And while he admitted his team still has a ways to go, he was just happy to be back around his team.
“For us, we’ve got to get back into shape,” Wall said. “It was good to see our girls back in action tonight, they were just having fun. It just made you realize how much you miss them. We didn’t see each other for about two weeks.”
Mikaela Hall had 12 points and Kelvianna Sanders had 11. Freshman Kaya Horton provided the Eagles with a spark off the bench, scoring 8 points.
Ike (6-7) plays Lawton High tonight at the Great Plains Coliseum. The two teams met on Jan. 15, with the Eagles taking home a convincing 56-30 victory.