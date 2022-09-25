Eisenhower’s Queen Harvey and Carson Burd from MacArthur claimed individual titles Friday at the Lawton Public Schools All-City cross country meet and in the process helped their schools claim the team titles as well.
Harvey ran the 5K course at Cameron University in a time of 20:57.26 to beat out Lawton High School’s Lyric Swartzell for the title. Swartzell ran a time of 21:09.26 for second.
Ike girls finished with 22 points to easily beat the Wolverines for the team title and it was depth that made the difference as Amber Bain’s Ike girls finished 1st, 3rd, 4th and 6th to take the title. Danielle Tomah was third with a 21:35:42, Kaniyah Jones was fourth in 22:14:36 and Skylar Myers sixth in 22:52:14.
Burd and the Mac boys dominated as well with 28 points while Ike was second and LHS third, but the Wolverines did have the boys runner-up in David Rich who ran a 16:18:34.
Justin Newlin was third for Mac with a time of 18:07:21 followed by Trace Cook of LHS in 18:31:42 and Mac’s Braydon Frederick in 18:54:71. Andrew Jamison of Ike rounded out the top six with a time of 18:56:42.
On the middle school side, Lawton Academy of Arts and Science won the team title with 25 points while Ike Middle School was second with 57.
Arrion Holland of Ike claimed the title over the 1-mile course in a time of 6:54:12, beating out Hallie Pooschke of Mac Middle School who ran a time of 6:57:61.
LAAS had the next four finishers with Claire Trachte at 6:59:13; Emma Sheets in 7:22:13; Alexis Chojnowski in 7:25:61 and Lyla Keys in 7:29:98.
In the middle school boys division, MacArthur claimed the title with 15 points while Ike was second with 46.
The boys champion over the 2-mile course was Mac’s Zane Behrens in 13:29:36, beating out teammate Trevin Shelton who posted a 13:44:71.
Rounding out the top six were: Ethan Loer from Mac in third with a 13:46:12; Alex Martinez of Mac with a 14:14:61; Noah McKeever of Mac with a time of 14:15:02; and Austin Bowles of Ike with a 14:21:76.