Eisenhower’s Queen Harvey and Carson Burd from MacArthur claimed individual titles Friday at the Lawton Public Schools All-City cross country meet and in the process helped their schools claim the team titles as well.

Harvey ran the 5K course at Cameron University in a time of 20:57.26 to beat out Lawton High School’s Lyric Swartzell for the title. Swartzell ran a time of 21:09.26 for second.

