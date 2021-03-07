The High School Bowling Program for the 2020-2021 season ended last weekend with two teams from within our conference advancing to the state finals that was held in Enid.
It was a tough year of trying to keep this program going but determined Coaches and Coordinators, par-ents and players all made it happen.
Teams competed at the Regional two weeks ago where their goal was to advance to State.
Advancing on the girls side was the Eisenhower Girls team who have a long history of winning this tour-nament over the years.
They had a good run this season with a new coach, Jimmy “Boo” Bomboy, following in his dads foot-steps, Jim Bomboy, who led this team to several titles with the help of James Vaughn.
It was reported that the Ike girls qualified second with 1263 after eight games, just 22 pins shy of the top seed.
The Ike girls faced West Side Christian in the first match.
After losing the first game, 123-129, Ike took the next three, 130-107, 132-109, 130-107 to advance to the semis.
Eisenhower then put on a show and swept Jones in the Semis 155-96, 131-120 and 162-108, heading into the finals and the last games of the season.
Ike faced Enid in the finals where every pin counted and spares made the difference. When the dust cleared, Enid got the Title and Eisenhower was named Runner-up for the 2020-2021 season.
Finals games went 154-142, 144-135 and 146-139, giving Enid the win 3-0.
Bowling on the Eisenhower Girls team was Brianna Allen, Malehzja Curtis, Ashlynn Leed, Josie Sass and Haley Skiles (Coach James Bomboy Jr.).
Our other team advancing to State was the Elgin Boys, who were seeded 5th for match play.
The Elgin team put forth a good effort, but lost to Owasso in the first round.
Bowling on the Elgin Boys team was Carter Croft, Xander Heimbrock, Jacob Johns, Brandon Neidert, Je-didiah Pryor, Philip Pryor and Josh Reniger. (Coaches Deborah Johns and Chris Reser)
Many thanks to all who helped to keep this program going for High School students interested in the sport of bowling and our special thanks to Jim Bomboy Sr. and Deborah Johns for providing the scores, names and photos on this year’s event.
League Hi ghlights
Senior league scoring was tops last week, led by Robert Copeland with a 752 series rolled in the Enter-tainers league last Wednesday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes.
Copeland had games of 248, 225 and 279 to make up the series.
This was the second 279 game Copeland rolled last week. In this one, all frames were strikes except for in the 6th frame where a 10-pin stood in defiance.
Copeland met the same adversity in the Guys and Dolls where he found his way to his first 279 in this collection, denied by a 10-pin in the 8th frame.
Bill Cox followed on the series race with a 744 from the Socialites league last Monday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes.
Cox had games of 244, 244 and 256 to make up the set.
Mark Paslay was third highest with a 742 from the Early Birds league where he had games of 243, 235 and 264.
Archie Williams was in the zone a couple of weeks ago while bowling in the Tuesday Mixed Up league at Twin Oaks, rolling 248, 225 and 257 for a 730.
Troy Hardin posted 239, 246 and 235 for the Suburban league high series of 720, followed by Brian Taub who shot 707 on games of 208, 234 and 265.
Highlights from the TNT league show Andrew Petering with games of 268, 240 and 202 for a 710, Jane Lansberry celebrating her first career 200 game of 224 and Jeff Tucker hit an “all 200 games” goal with 223, 200 and 210 off his current 171 average.
Dwight Blair had a consistent 706 series on games of 230, 238 and 238 in the Friday Nite Mixed Roll-ers, Dale Perry rolled 705 in the Early Birds on games of 243, 235 and 264, as did Terry Justus while bowling in the His and Hers.
Justus put games of 205, 268 and 232 together to make up his total.
Other 7’s in the His and Hers came from Chad Perry who shot 213, 274 and 215 for a 702, the same total summed up by James Vaughn who rolled 246, 268 and 188.
And congrats to Shannan Brown for bowling a 205 game off a 136 average in the Tuesday Night Movers league at Twin Oaks last Tuesday evening.
No-Tap Fun
No-tap honor games were not in the making for the No-Tappers league at Thunderbird Lanes where David Fishbeck had the best series of 774 on games of 243, 268 and 263.
Hazel Gary ended up with the high game of the day of 286 and the ladies high series of 663.
As for the Senior 9-Pin No Tap Colorama however, a 900 series was definitely in the making as Bob Carter led off with back to back no-tap 300 games.
Carter found a puddle and lost his niche, ending the day up a 242, which gave him 842 for scratch se-ries and 854 for handicap series and first place in both events.
Bob Hartley was just four sticks back with an 850 for second and Lee Brown and David Yett tied for third place with 831.
Yett had 777 scratch for second place in the scratch singles pot.
First place for the ladies went to Lamerle Lee, all the way from Wichita Falls, Texas.
Lamerle, along her husband Rocky, came up for the day’s festivities and walked away a winner with a 763 series.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Bob Hartley/David Yett, 591
(Gm 1, 2nd) Bob Carter/Rocky Lee, 571
(Gm 2, 1st) Billy Carrion/Robert Lansberry, 570
(Gm 2, 2nd) Lee Brown/Sam Bowman, 554
(Gm 3, 1st) Bob Hartley/David Yett, 623
(Gm 3, 2nd) Gary Webster/David Yett, 566
Strike pot winners:
Bob Carter, Dave Yett and Marshall Miller
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Randy Travis (X+7+7=24): No Winner.
Match Play: Michael Sneed (8 — 8 – X): No winner
Pill Draw: Gary Webster (Needed 8, Got X): No winner
Waldo: Billy Carrion: 1st With head pin – Left the #1, #2, #4
On the 2nd try, Without the head pin, Billy left the #2 and the #4: No Winner
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm and is open to all bow-lers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Hill Wins Po-Boy
Weather permitted but the crowd stayed away for the Feb. 24th edition of the next to the last of the Win-ter Po-Boy Series.
Only ten bowlers were in the lineup including defending champ Matt Ray who led the group in qualifying with 527 handicap on scratch games of 228 and 267.
Lee Brown qualified in second with 490 thanks to a 254 on game two and Kellan Hill went 212 and 258 to sum up a 484, handicap included, to round out the top three.
Robert Lansberry, 480, Tony Faustner, 473, Andrew Petering, 467, Sam Bowman, 445 and Tory Mo-rales, 440, made up the remaining field advancing to the single elimination bracket.
Ray faced long time friend Morales in the first match that was a fight to the finish with Ray advancing 253-247.
Faustner ousted Lansberry 247-203, Hill made it by Petering, 220-202, and Bowman beat Brown, 231-176 going into the semis.
Faustner found a groove and sent the defending champ Ray packing, 220-207 and Hill advanced to the finals over Bowman, 243-209.
Hill’s sights were set on a win as he threw a 279 scratch score at Faustner, taking the crown for the first time this series.
Scratch high game winners (qualifying games) were Matt Ray, 228, John Troutman, 216 for game one and Matt Ray, 267, and Kellan Hill, 258, for game two.
By the way, there have been no duplicate winners over the course of the last 5 events and at press time, points standings were teetering.
Who will win the ball? Who will win the last Winter Po-Boy? When will the next event start up?
For all of these answers and more, tune in to next week’s bowling news.