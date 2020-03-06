MOORE — Early on, it appeared the Eisenhower girls’ season would end with a whimper.
But thanks to big games from Kelvianna Sanders and Anjoley Clayton, the Eagles rallied back to beat Altus 64-59 in an Area round consolation game Thursday night in Moore.
The Eagles’ triumph was a stark contrast to MacArthur’s night. Down early to No. 2 Piedmont, the Highlanders never got an offensive rhythm going and lost the Area championship game, 53-36.
That means the two Lawton rivals will face off in the Area consolation final with a berth in the state tournament on the line. Three years ago, Daniel Wall’s Eagles upset MacArthur and punched their ticket.
Game time is 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Moore High School.
Eisenhower trailed by seven with 10 minutes left in the ballgame. But big buckets by Ky’lan Seaton and Olivia Choney helped bring Ike back into the game. Sanders’ 3-pointer late in the game gave Ike the lead and sent the fans in Columbia blue into a frenzy. The Eagles then sunk nine of 10 fourth-quarter free throws to seal the win.
“We just had some kids step up and make some big-time plays. I could not be prouder,” Daniel Wall said. “It was just downright gritty and gutsy. They were playing for their lives, we were playing for ours.”
Lakysia Johnson once again had a great scoring night for Altus, pouring in 35 points. But her efforts were not enough, as the Bulldogs’ season ends.
Eisenhower trailed by as many as eight in the first half, and seven at halftime. Wall told his players they needed to get things going if they wanted their season to continue.
“I was upset at halftime. I don’t normally kind of blow up, but I challenged them and let them know I wasn’t happy,” Wall said.
The departure of two players in mid-January coincided with a dip in play for Eisenhower, as the Eagles lost nine of their final 12 regular-season games. But role players have answered the call and Wall feels like his team is stronger now.
“We’ve had some youngsters who’ve had a chance to grow,” Wall said. “We are more of a family, a more cohesive unit.”
Facing a Piedmont squad it had gone 1-1 against this season, MacArthur dealt with foul trouble and wasn’t able to take advantage of opportunities.
The MacArthur girls beat Eisenhower twice this season, which only heightens Wall’s excitement levels heading into Saturday’s game.
“There’s a lot of respect there, but we don’t fear anybody,” Wall said. “We respect them, they’re a good team. But I’m licking my chops. I love that we get another shot at MacArthur.”