ADA — Both Eisenhower basketball teams started out the East Central Classic with losses on Thursday, but bounced back Friday.
On Saturday, however, neither team could recapture that winning recipe as each team dropped its respective 5th-place game in the tournament played in Ada. The Eisenhower girls lost to Ponca City 51-44. The Ike boys also faced Ponca and struggled from the free throw line in a 52-50 loss to the Wildcats.
The Eisenhower girls started slow against Ponca and according to coach Daniel Wall, “didn’t shoot the ball well” all game. Wall said he was still proud of his team’s effort and saw some positives that his team will carry with them.
Eisenhower (3-6) prepares for its first city rivalry game of the year, facing MacArthur at the Great Plains Coliseum at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The city rivalry games were moved to the fairgrounds this season for the purpose of spacing out spectators as a COVID-19 precaution. Wall, who played at the Coliseum for Walters as a high schooler, said he looks forward to the opportunity.
“I had a lot of fun in that facility,” Wall said. “Kinda hoping to be on that court is a good experience for our kids and that our kids accept the challenge. It will be different just because the fans won’t be on top of you as much. But I think it’s a good thing.”
On Thursday, the Ike girls trailed Ada by as many as 23, in part to what Wall called a “poor effort” before some in-game adjustments by Wall and assistant Tiamber Nave helped spark a turnaround. It also helped that Olivia Choney hit four 3-pointers in the 4th quarter alone, finishing the night with six triples on the night for 18 points. Sisters Mikaela and Mariah Hall combined for 23 points in the effort.
“We showed a lot of resiliency and a lot of fight,” Wall said.
Friday was much more easier on Wall’s eyes as the Eagles came out hot, especially defensively. Nariyah Grant had several steals as Ike jumped out to an early lead. Freshman Kaya Horton hit three 3-pointers, as did Kelvianna Sanders.
Meanwhile, the Eisenhower boys, who began the week with a thrilling road win over Ardmore thanks to Jamel Graves’ game-winner on Tuesday, played the Tigers again on Thursday in the first round in Ada. But the Eagles were not nearly as polished offensively this time, starting out flat in a 60-46 loss. Graves still had 16 points. On Friday against Durant, the Eagles got 15 points D.J. Robinson and clamped down defensively in a 63-24 win.
On Saturday, Ike struggled against a taller Ponca City squad and failed to convert free throw opportunities, going 6-for-19 as a team from the charity stripe. Coach Daryl Collins also attributed missed lay-ups as a major factor in his team’s loss. Jamel Graves again had 16 and made the all-tournament team.
Eisenhower (3-5) now prepares to face a potent MacArthur squad at the Great Plains Coliseum on Tuesday. The Eagles still have yet to play a game in their home gym.