Cancellations have become commonplace in high school sports, but it wasn’t Eisenhower’s basketball teams were scheduled to play against Ardmore on Tuesday night.
Rather, it was potential inclement weather that prompted Ardmore Public Schools to shut down school and all athletic activities. Eisenhower's girls were set to host their first game of the season at the Eagles' Nest, while the Ike boys were supposed to travel to the south-central part of the state to face the Tigers.
The Eagles will face MacArthur on Thursday night at the Great Plains Coliseum.