The Elgin and Eisenhower High School football teams will not play their scheduled games tonight.
Elgin will not get to play two of the last three games on its schedule, as enough players are having to quarantine that the Owls canceled their next two contests.
The news broke Wednesday evening but was confirmed by head coach Chalmer Wyatt on Thursday night.
This means that not only will Elgin not face Newcastle this week, it means that for the first time since 1991, Elgin and Cache will not play one another on the gridiron.
Late Thursday afternoon, Eisenhower learned that its home game tonight against Guthrie was canceled after the district foe ran into trouble with COVID-19, the latest of many games that have been scrapped. Ike still has games scheduled against Piedmont and Carl Albert before the playoffs start.