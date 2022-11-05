On Friday night at Cameron Stadium the Eisenhower Eagles finished their season on a disappointing note, losing a heartbreaking battle to the Southeast Spartans 60-40
The Spartans came out swinging as they quickly gave quarterback Michael Graham Jr. the opportunity to find Chauncely Law for the 34 yard passing score.
Southeast would recover a surprise onside kick on the next play leading the way for 13 yard keeper from Graham to put Southeast up 16-0 in just the first three minutes.
After less than two minutes Southeast would find the end zone again on a 24 yard catch from Mishawn Graham. The Spartans followed this up with a quick interception that would lead to another touchdown catch for Graham to give them a 28-0 lead at the end of the first.
A slimmer of hope came for the Eagles next however as safety Calvin Carroll snagged an interception in the middle of the field.
Ike would continue to keep the comeback hopes alive with a pivotal 48 yard rush from Rashaud Hurt gave Ike its first points of the night, making it a 28-8 game.
On the next play the Eagles were able to recover a miraculous onside kick but failed to capitalize on offense.
Southeast would score two more touchdowns in the second quarter, the first coming from Arieonta Bulock on a 31 yard catch and the next being a 33 yard run by Rodney Fields.
Ike got its hands on the ball with barely a minute in the first half and put the ball in the hands of sophomore quarterback Charlie Trachte who led a mistake free drive to get Hurt his second rushing touchdown of the night and giving Ike momentum as both teams went into the locker rooms with a 40-14 score.
Ike came out of the gates hot in the second half. Determined to make a comeback for senior night the Eagles stepped on the gas and brought the fight. To start the half Ike receiver Serri Sheridan found a gap to take the kickoff 74 yards to the house to give the Eagles a second wind of hope.
Southeast would not go quietly however, quickly widening the gap with a 37 yard touchdown pass to Noel Gutierrez.
Ike fired back with a third rushing touchdown for Hurt to make it 46-26. On the ensuing drive the Eagles defense came up big finding a fumble recovery but once again failed to turn it into points. Ike would grab another turnover this time from Carroll finding his second interception of the game.
To start the fourth Southeast got a seven yard touchdown run from Fields. Ike, refusing to be denied a comeback, answered with a fourth rushing touchdown for Hurt, this time for 58 yards to keep the hope alive.
The Spartans all but closed the door on the hope when they had another long touchdown run from Fields.
Ike would score one more time on the game coming from a fumble recovery by Rashard Ellzey, but ultimately could not complete the comeback and would lose their final game 60-40.
The Eagles refused to quit in this game and fought with everything they had until the very last second. Head Coach Javon Harris said after the game that it’s that dedication and competitive spirit that has him excited to return for next year.
“One of the biggest things we talk about as a staff is learning the game of football,” he said. “We’re gonna take the time this off-season to learn and watch a lot of film, as soon as we get that going in this program we will be on the right road.”