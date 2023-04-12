Clearing

Eisenhower girls work to clear the ball out of their zone as several MacArthur players wait for their chance. That chance came late in overtime when Jazmine Gallichan scored to start a big celebration by the Lady Highlanders.

 Staff

Eisenhower keeper Ryder Claborn made a pair of outstanding blocks on penalty kicks to help the Eagles hold off a gallant bid by MacArthur in a pulsating city soccer match Tuesday at Cameron Stadium.

The mere fact that the Eagles were able to force penalty kicks was amazing since they played two down in the final seven minutes because of red cards. Mac had a late corner with 25 seconds left but Claborn batted that away to set up the battle of penalty kicks after two 10-minute overtimes.

