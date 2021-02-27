COWETA — After a difficult season and a three-plus-hour bus ride, Eisenhower had every reason to come out flat in its Class 5A regional opener against Glenpool.
Instead, the Eagles kept it close, trailing by only a basket at halftime, before wearing down in the second half of a 62-51 loss Friday.
Playing a team mostly consisting of freshmen and sophomores, Eisenhower showed it had the stomach for the fight, and actually led Glenpool, the No. 13 team in Class 5A, by two points heading into the 4th quarter.
Unfortunately for head coach Daryl Collins, the long layoff due to snow cancellations took its toll and fatigue set in late. The Warriors went on an 18-0 run to give themselves the needed cushion.
That didn't lessen the pride Collins felt in his team's effort, especially against a team the Eagles had been trounced by last season.
"Lost to that exact same team with 'same players' by 23 last year," Collins said. "Tells you how hard (the) young guys played."
Carson Cooksey led Ike with 18 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Zaire Walton had 16.